Tips for dealing with California’s big heat wave

This week is the hottest of the year so far and experts throughout California are cautioning people to limit outdoor activity, seek shade and drink lots of water to protect themselves.

Temperatures in the Southern California desert are expected to approach 115 to 120 degrees.

Dr. Stephen Sanko, adjunct professor of emergency medicine at the University of Southern California, an ER doctor at L.A. General Medical Center, and a board member of the American Heart Association in Los Angeles, said staying cool can be a matter of life or death, especially for elderly people and small children.

“Extreme heat is actually the leading weather-related cause of death,” Sanko explained. “More than 2,300 people died from heat exposure in the U.S. in 2023 and it’s projected that heat-related cardiovascular deaths could more than double in the next couple decades.”

When you get overheated, it places extra stress on your heart, and dehydration can lead to kidney problems and an electrolyte imbalance. Signs of heat exhaustion include headaches, cool, pale or clammy skin, a fast or weak pulse, dizziness or even fainting. The American Heart Association offers tips for protecting your heart in the heat.

Dr. Catharina Giudice, an emergency physician and a clinical research professor at Boston University and Boston Medical Center, researches the nexus between air pollution and heat in Southern California.

“It’s bad enough to be exposed to heat and pollution individually but the impact of being exposed to both together seems to have a multiplying effect on the health outcomes,” Giudice reported.

Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition. You should call 911 or go to the ER if your body temperature goes above 103 degrees. Other symptoms include red, hot, dry or even damp skin because your skin loses the ability to regulate itself. You should also watch for confusion, severe headache, loss of consciousness, nausea and vomiting.