Community groups work for peace in wake of San Diego mosque attack

Community groups in San Diego are redoubling their efforts to combat violence after Monday’s shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Police say two teenagers opened fire on the mosque, killing three men before taking their own lives. Investigators said they believe the young men were radicalized by hate groups online.

Ethan Quezada, program manager for the nonprofit Nonviolent Peaceforce, said his group holds regular trainings to help community organizations de-escalate violence and promote public safety.

“Early warning, early response is a framework for preventing and mitigating violence,” he said, “and it really leverages local knowledge to build proactive communitywide responses to violence.”

Over the past two years, Nonviolent Peaceforce has worked with Catalyst San Diego, with funding from a state grant called Stop the Hate, to conduct trainings with local community groups.

More than 200 people have taken part, including staff from the Council of American Islamic Relations, the Partnership for the Advancement of New Americans, Pillars of the Community, the North County LGBTQ Center and Our Time to Act.

Roz Lee, head of mission for the United States at Nonviolent Peaceforce, said it is important to support solutions that embrace alternatives to traditional policing.

“Nonviolent Peaceforce, along with other organizations, is advocating for federal funding for community violence prevention grants, mobile crisis responses and offices for community safety and wellness,” she said.

The group also plans to hold a series of trainings to help community groups stay safe as they hold weekly gatherings at the federal building in San Diego to protest indiscriminate ICE raids.