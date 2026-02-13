California spends billions based on this pollution tracker. Who benefits from its latest update?

Featured California sues websites that publish blueprints for 3D printer ghost guns Cayla Mihalovich CalMatters Two websites that distribute instructions for how to manufacture ghost guns are facing a new lawsuit from the state of California alleging that they provide access to illegal...

Featured EarthTalk Q&A: Bringing Back India’s Tigers Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss EarthTalk India’s doubling its wild tiger population in just 10 years is one of the most significant conservation success stories in modern history. In...