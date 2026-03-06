Cinequest Unbridled: Media, Community and Technology Meet as Honorees Vivica A. Fox  and Steve Zahn Come to Town Along With Independent Film and a Showcase of AI Creativity

Arturo Hilario

El Observador

In the midst of Silicon Valley and the world’s most influential technology companies, Cinequest CEO & Co-Founder Halfdan Hussey believes the greatest technological breakthroughs are still only tools for humans to use, and that when it comes to creating art, human ingenuity and community connection are the true jewels of creativity, especially at the yearly Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival.

Running from March 10-22 in San Jose and Mountain View, this year’s festival will bring 143 World and US premieres and 450 artists coming from nearly 50 countries, assembling a global community that connects on the streets and venues of San Jose, and now Mountain View as well.

Cinequest has always been a visionary film festival that combines technology and art, highlighting the universal emotions on the screen while showcasing the various technological leaps and innovations within that world of filmmaking. This year is no different as it brings films, shorts and even artificial intelligence-assisted creations to the two week festival.

Hussey says he’s been vocal about his elevated excitement about this year’s in-person festival, comparing his enthusiasm to how he felt for the 2019 iteration.

“We have overcome the challenges of the pandemic. We’ve overcome the challenges of coming back in person. And now we have this just incredible lineup of films and artists. We’re always known for the technologies as they affect media and media making and distribution. So that’s at the forefront as well with what we’re doing with AI. But just really excited about this particular lineup.”

The comedy lineup for this year is one that he is most eager for audiences to discover.

“One thing I’m very excited about is we have a lot of comedies. I love making people laugh because I have a terrible sense of humor. So I like it when our films can make them laugh. And so it’s a really, really strong lineup on those comedies. And then just the overall quality of the film artistry is really high. We have newcomers to the world of filmmaking and we have masters.”

Unbridled

The theme of this year’s festival revolved around the word ‘unbridled’, and for Hussey this essentially means taking the bridle off a horse and letting it go, “I mean, they’re just gonna run hard, right? That’s kind of the metaphor here.”

Expanding on this, Hussey says the idea stems from a sense of empowerment and taking the reins (my addition to the horse theme) for oneself and achieving goals and dreams against all odds.

“The idea is a lot of times we feel constraints in life. Sometimes they’re economic. Sometimes somebody in your family put a constraint on you, kind of tried to work against your dream. Maybe you have your own constraints. Maybe they’re physical, emotional, whatever. The concept of unbridled is that art can really take us out of that sense of constraint and into an expansive place of empowerment, connecting with others, understanding other people’s vision and our own, getting our own visions and personal expressions.”

By being able to share with audiences, and audiences to share their perspectives with filmmakers in person, the experience of Cinequest feels like a being unleashed, to interact with community and to witness the creativity and drive that these artists bring to the festival despite their constraints.

“We can share that with other people in an experience like Cinequest by seeing how others have been unbridled to make some of their dreams come true and encourage each other to do the same,” adds Hussey.

The Magic of People and Community

Tech is an hors d’oeuvre to the people power that really makes this a social event. You may not talk during a movie but there will be plenty to chat about after the film amongst other film lovers, film curious, and the filmmakers themselves in the liveliest social spots in downtown San Jose and Mountain View’s Alamo Drafthouse.

Because Cinequest was started by a group consisting of technologists and independent filmmakers, they understand the assignment of bridging the latest advancements in tech with the challenges of independent cinema, all wrapped up in a structure that celebrates both, but most of all the films and their creators.

“It’s important because we understand what an artist does to create a movie and the challenges of that too, and the process of getting that work connected to the people that care about it.”

One of the core functions of the festival is connecting artists with the community that gravitates to the region during the two weeks of the festival. This means having an understanding of what audiences that attend might want to see and providing filmmakers with abundant opportunities to connect with these audiences.

Hussey adds, “You have to get them in the hands, the eyes, the minds of those people that will respect those artists. And that’s part of the work we do. So if you don’t understand what it takes to make films, we’ve made films, distributed films, sold films, marketed them for so long, you wouldn’t have the same energy in the experience for the artists. They wouldn’t respect us like they do if we didn’t have some sensibility to them.”

Artificial Intelligence in Film: Friend or Foe?

Hussey believes that even if you love AI or hate it, it’s something that is here now and best used in controlled ways. At Cinequest, it’s always about how the tech works within the hands of creatives to tell stories.

On March 13, the festival will host a forum titled Innovation in Storytelling which will discuss human creativity, AI, and the future of film. Here is where the art and technology portion of the festival will meet most directly.

“You know, what can AI do for you in the world of telling your story through film? What it cannot yet do well? How does it help human storytellers? How does it possibly disturb or disrupt them?”

Through all the talk of art and AI, one thing is always certain for Hussey, cutting edge technology and artistic communities are a balancing act, but one that always should favor the human in the equation.

“The thing is that AI is a tool for humans if it’s at its best application. But humans, meeting humans, interacting with live folks. You know, there’s nothing like it. And that’s what’s the magic of Cinequest. You come for the movies and then you stay for the people.”

It’s All About Programming

What are you in the mood for when you walk up to a theater? Comedy, drama, documentary or thrills? Cinequest has you covered with almost any emotion.

The strong suit of emerging artists and filmmakers provides raw and unique perspectives from around the world, along with the added angle of seeing how technology and art can evolve the medium. But it might seem daunting to pick one movie or shorts compilation.

The exploratory nature of the festival allows people to discover all kinds of films and shorts in an easy manner. You can even check the listings on the site to filter by emotions.

“You’re in the good mood for a laugh or you like a high-octane movie. We have those emotional categories. And we also try to really schedule things around people’s expectations. What would that be? Like on a Friday night or Saturday night, there’s gonna be more date movies or going out with your friend movies and more thoughtful things on Sunday afternoon. So we program a lot like that where we try to provide people with choices,” says Hussey.

Mavericks of Cinema

One of the highlights featuring two masters of their craft is the 2026 Maverick Spirit Awards, honoring actors Vivica A. Fox and Steve Zahn, whose conversations and movie screenings are occurring on the same day, Saturday March 14.

This is the opportunity to see introspective conversations with two very different but accomplished actors whose body of work speak volumes about their careers and contributions to film and storytelling.

“So I think it’s really great we have them and they’re both great people. That’s what the common part is. Very different styles of folks from different walks of life, different career paths,” says Hussey.

Fox is a multi-talented creative, an actor, producer and director whose creative spirit has made her an icon in cinema over the course of her career. From Independence Day, Set It Off, Kill Bill, to Why Do Fools Fall in Love, she will bring her new heist thriller Plan C to the festival and continue to show why she’s a beloved actress.

Zahn is known for his iconic comedic roles, but is comfortable in the world of dramas as well, bringing out the humanity out of any character in any genre he’s in. Zahn’s highlights include Out of Sight, Dallas Buyers Club, and The White Lotus. He will be premiering his new film She Dances, a comedy about parenting and dance recitals, at the festival.

“So the conversation will definitely, as they always do at Cinequest, go beyond what films you’ve made and ‘What do you think about acting?’ to ‘Let’s talk about your worldviews and what makes you compassionate about life.’”

Hussey says that what makes these conversations so special is the range and depth of questions and conversation that award winners get into, bringing a unique opportunity that you don’t find in regular media or red carpet interviews.

“And those are what make those Maverick Spirit conversations special because our team will really get in there. You won’t hear a conversation with these actors like this on TV. Absolutely not. They will not dive into interesting topics at such depths as they do at Cinequest and they probably won’t even be asked those questions.”

Final Scene

With so many options, fun gatherings after every screening, as well as an opening and closing night party, Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival has a seat and space for all, and the diversity and community will forever be one of Hussey’s main selling points for coming to San Jose and Mountain View.

“Cinequest is not intimidating. It’s very welcoming. We have the warmest volunteers in the world. Everybody’s welcome. We’ve kept our prices the same for 10 years. We’ve never raised it. Regardless, everybody’s raising everything for inflation. We don’t. We have very, very affordable access for those that can’t afford it. We give away tickets to communities. And because we want people to be welcome at Cinequest, and we want them to be able to access it and know that this is not the fancy pants, get in my tuxedo [festival].”

“That’s not Cinequest. Our style is Silicon Valley. Have a great time. Let down your hair so to speak. Dress as nice as you want or as casual as you want. It’s just a very, very inclusive, welcoming experience.”

For more information and tickets and passes, visit the Cinequest Film & Creativity Festival website at www.cinequest.org.