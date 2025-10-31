Tips for navigating CA health plans during open enrollment

Many Californians are narrowing down their choice of health insurance plan, just in time for open enrollment, and experts have recommendations to help avoid missteps.

A new survey shows 43% of people say they regret a health care decision they made after being misled by inaccurate information.

Dr. Rhonda Randall, chief medical officer and executive vice president of UnitedHealthcare Employer and Individual, said her biggest piece of advice is to start your research now, using reputable sources.

“This is an important decision for your health and financial health,” Randall stressed. “You want to have enough time to compare the benefits, services, the up front and out-of-pocket costs, and new offerings that may be available to you.”

She added people need to make sure their physician is on the plan and it covers their medications. It is also important to consider not just the monthly premium but the amounts of deductibles, co-pays and coinsurance.

Explanations of terminology and more are online at JustPlainClear.com and MedicareMadeClear.com. Medicare open enrollment is now through Dec. 7. Private employers usually allow changes for several weeks before the end of the year.

People on the Affordable Care Act Marketplace, known here as “CoveredCA,” can enroll or change plans from Nov. 1 until Jan. 31.

Jessica Altman, executive director of CoveredCA, said nearly two million Californians on the Affordable Care Act individual marketplace plans are likely to face a huge increase in costs unless Congress renews the tax credits due to expire this year.

“We’re looking at the tax credits getting much less generous,” Altman pointed out. “Premiums themselves are rising more than they would otherwise, because of the instability caused by those tax credits expiring. What that equates to is an average of 97% increase, basically doubling.”

The credits are a key sticking point in the current government shutdown. Democrats in Congress are demanding action to extend the credits before they agree to fund the government, something Republicans have rejected.