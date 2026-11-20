A new report is offering a roadmap for California colleges to attract more working adults to pursue a degree.

The research and policy organization California Competes has new findings showing the state has more than 6 million adults of prime working age without higher education credentials.

Su Jin Jez, CEO of the nonprofit, said colleges around the region must make it easier for people to pursue their studies while working full time to support a family.

“This means flexible schedules, making financial aid and childcare more accessible, and providing the concrete support today’s students need to finish,” Jez outlined.

Among California adults ages 25-54 who graduated from high school but not college, almost half took college classes but did not complete a degree. Nearly the same percentage have kids under 18. Three-quarters are employed, and of those, a third work in service or retail jobs, which often have unpredictable schedules.

The report recommended shorter in-person course terms, online and hybrid options, competency-based education and credit for prior learning. Jez argued the state should remove barriers to California’s financial aid program excluding older adults.

“If you’re more than a year out of high school and enroll directly in a four-year university, or if you first apply for aid when transferring from community college at age 30 or older, you are generally ineligible for a Cal Grant entitlement award,” Jez pointed out.

The report found 46% of people who joined the workforce after high school live in households earning less than a living wage, and many live in the state’s inland and rural regions, where there are fewer options for higher education.

This story was produced with support from Lumina Foundation.