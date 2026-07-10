Meet the World Cup Stars Who Are Children of Migrants

The 2026 FIFA World Cup not only showcases changes in the rules of the game, but also a deeper transformation: migration has redefined the face of many national teams, especially those in Europe.

For decades, these teams were perceived as homogeneous and associated with a traditional national identity. Today, teams like France, England, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, and Portugal reflect diverse societies, marked by migration and new generations born in multicultural contexts.

It could be said that several of the most powerful national teams on the planet are, in reality, human maps of migration. Their locker rooms are home to the sons and grandsons of Africans, Caribbeans, Arabs, Latin Americans, Balkans, and Asians.

Some players were born in the country they represent; others arrived as children; still others grew up under two or three different flags. What was once called a “national team” is now also a collective biography of migrant neighborhoods, former colonies, open borders, displaced families, and global academies.

France is perhaps the most visible example. In 2026, analyses of its squad show that 16 of its 26 players were born outside of France or are children of migrant parents, and other counts raise the number of players with family roots in different corners of the world to 21.

This is not merely an aesthetic detail: it is the very structure of the team. France no longer “includes” diversity; France competes thanks to it.

Its star, Kylian Mbappé, has a Cameroonian father and a mother of Algerian-Kabyle origin; Ousmane Dembélé has family roots in Mauritania, Senegal, and Mali; and Désiré Doué has a father of Ivorian origin, among many others.

Spain boasts the superstar Lamine Yamal, born in Spain to a Moroccan father and a mother from Equatorial Guinea, and Nico Williams, born in Pamplona to Ghanaian parents who emigrated to Spain. Argentina has Alexis Mac Allister, born in the Pampas region to Irish parents, and Mexico has Julián Quiñones, an Afro-Latino born in Colombia and now a naturalized citizen.

England has 10 players with immigrant backgrounds, though some have roots through grandparents or more distant family ties. Marcus Rashford has Caribbean roots; his maternal grandmother was born in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Bukayo Saka’s parents emigrated from Nigeria, and Jude Bellingham has Irish roots on his father’s side and Kenyan roots on his mother’s, among others.

That’s why the 2026 World Cup isn’t just played in stadiums. It’s also about the meeting of diverse cultures, races, and backgrounds.

Who has the right to represent a country? The one whose heritage spans eight generations? The one born in a hospital in Paris, Brussels, or London? The son of Senegalese parents who learned the Marseillaise in school?

FIFA, of course, has had to navigate this labyrinth. Its eligibility rules start with nationality, but consider family ties, residency, and changes of association under certain conditions.

In other words, football has already legally accepted what politics is still loudly debating: that modern nationhood doesn’t always coincide with blood, birthplace, or surname.

The World Cup has always been a stage for flags. But in 2026, behind each flag lie countless migration routes. And perhaps that’s the great lesson: national identity isn’t being lost. It’s being updated.