Magical Moments Without the Hassle: 3 Parenting Hacks to Help Make Summer Memorable

Magical summer moments – road trips, pool days and warm evenings in the backyard – don’t happen by accident.

In fact, making that magic happen may feel like hard work for parents, according to a survey of American parents commissioned by Borden Cheese that discovered the pressure on adults during the summer months is higher than ever. Between scheduling activities, packing endless meals and keeping the family happy, the pressure to create memorable summer moments can quickly drain all the fun out of it.

A majority of respondents (72%) feel summers used to be simpler in terms of activities and expectations, while 89% of that group said it’s important for their children to experience simple summers.

“Summer is the time for enjoying the sunshine, fresh air, endless day time and quality time with family and friends,” said Jenny Mehlman, senior director of marketing, cheese, taste and flavors at Dairy Farmers of America. “Sometimes we get so caught up in the daily hustle, we forget to slow down and enjoy the little moments. Borden Cheese wants to help parents drop the high expectations, embrace a little bit of the mess and remember how good a simple, relaxed summer can feel.”

It’s clear parents are looking for more relaxing summer breaks, both for their children and themselves. Reclaiming family time can start with hacks that simplify summers, a tactic 81% of parents surveyed said they plan to use. Consider these top suggestions from respondents.

Allow More Flexibility with Children’s Routines

Summer offers a welcome break from the rigid schedules of the school year, and nearly half of respondents (45%) are embracing that opportunity by allowing more flexibility in their children’s routines. This might include later bedtimes, slower mornings or less structured playtime, giving families more room to explore, be creative and enjoy spontaneous adventures – the type that many parents remember from their own childhoods.

Prioritize Fun Over Perfection

The pressure to create a picture-perfect summer can become overwhelming. Instead of striving for elaborate vacations or curated calendars, 39% of parents said they plan to be more lenient with the expectations they place on themselves. This “fun over perfection” mindset allows families to focus on connection as parents spend less time worrying about details and more time enjoying simple pleasures from picnics and pool time to game nights at home.

Plan Simpler Meals

One-third of respondents plan to make simpler meals a regular part of their menu, and the majority of parents (84%) said they rely on quick, reliable meal and snack solutions like mac and cheese, deli meat wraps and simple cheese and cracker boards at least once per week during summer months. That’s why Borden Cheese Individually Wrapped Singles are unwrapping the simple, stress-free summer that parents need with family-friendly recipes, easy meal hacks and nostalgia-inducing weekly giveaways designed to give them a well-deserved break. For example, these Juicy Lucy Cheeseburger Sliders can feel a little “extra” without all the extra work. Beware: They’ll disappear fast.

So relax your expectations, embrace the mess and make space for real, carefree fun again. Visit BordenCheese.com/SimpleSummerFun to find more easy, cheesy meal ideas and learn how to participate in weekly giveaways.

Juicy Lucy Cheeseburger Sliders

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Servings: 4 (2 sliders per serving)

1 pound ground beef

4 slices Borden American Melts, quartered

2 tablespoons finely chopped onion

1 tablespoon steakhouse seasoning

8 slider buns, toasted

Toppings (optional):

burger sauce

caramelized onions

pickle chips

Preheat grill or skillet to medium heat.

Divide beef into 16 balls and flatten into approximately 3-inch patties.

Place two cheese squares and onions on eight patties then top with remaining patties and press together. Season with steakhouse seasoning.

Cook sliders 4-5 minutes per side, until cooked through.

Place on buns and add burger sauce, caramelized onions and pickle chips, as desired. Serve warm.