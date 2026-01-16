‘Melt ICE’ — Californians Turn Out to Denounce ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

Protests were held across the country this past weekend in the wake of the Jan. 7 fatal ICE shooting of Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis. Organizers say tens of thousands joined in the “ICE Out for Good” rallies.

Good’s killing marks the fourth at the hands of ICE since the Trump government’s immigration crackdown began. There have been at least 15 ICE involved shootings over the same time, according to the non-profit Trace, which tracks gun violence in the country. One day after Good’s death, a border patrol agent fired on two Venezuelans in Portland, Oregon on suspicion of having ties to the Venezuelan gang Tren del Aragua.

Some 37 people have been killed by ICE officers or have died while in ICE detention. 2025 was ICE’s deadliest year in over 2 decades, noted the ACLU.

Trump officials are describing Good as a domestic terrorist, citing video footage which shows her in her car slowly pulling away from agents during an enforcement operation in a residential part of Minneapolis. One of the agents, identified as Jonathan Ross, then fires three shots through Good’s windshield. A recording captures Ross saying, “Fucking bitch” in the moments after firing his gun.

Multiple videos taken at the scene suggest Ross was in no danger.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem has promised a surge of agents to Minneapolis in the days since Good’s killing, despite calls from local officials—including a forceful denunciation of the shooting by Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey—for ICE to leave the city.

Minneapolis’ police chief, who took office in the wake of the George Floyd killing, told the New York Times ICE’s actions are undermining law enforcement in the city. Other law enforcement officials have issued similar warnings.

Leah Greenberg is co-executive director of Indivisible, one of the organizers of this weekend’s protests. She told NPR that people are coming together to “grieve, honor those we’ve lost, and demand accountability from a system that has operated with impunity for far too long.”

As part of ACoM’s ongoing Aquí Estamos/Here We Stand initiative, we asked some of our media partners to share images from this weekend’s protests in California. Across the state, residents joined in calls for an end to ICE harassment and violence targeting communities.

Dany Mogg is a local organizer with Indivisible in Santa Maria, located in Santa Barbara Country, a largely agricultural and heavily Latino community which saw some of the largest ICE raids earlier this year. Mogg described ICE’s crackdown as “ethnic cleansing.”

“People are being targeted for the color of their skin,” he told our media partner, Tu Tiempo Digital, “and Santa Maria is probably the community hit hardest.”

Candice Payne was also among the dozens of protestors in Santa Maria. “Just because I’m a citizen, I should feel safe, but I don’t,” she said.

To the north, nearly 1300 people turned out in Chico, north of Sacramento.

“You want to reverse the darkness when you see fascism beginning to descend on your country,” one protestor, Alan Silver, told Chico Sol. “They find an excuse to terrorize the country. You have to do something.”

“This is not the America I grew up in,” said 77-year-old Pat Estrada, who was decked out as “Lady Liberty” in flowing robes. “They are making up lies about how [Renee Good] was killed. It’s out of control.”