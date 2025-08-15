Get Back-to-School Ready With Free or Low-Cost Health Care for Your Kids

It’s back to school time and there is so much for families to do to get ready for the school year ahead, from getting school supplies to signing up for after school programs. Making sure kids have health care needs covered should be a part of those preparations.

Free or low-cost health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) can help children be prepared for the school year. When enrolled, kids up to age 19 have access to a comprehensive range of health services, including well-child and sick visits, emergency visits, dental and vision care, behavioral health care and more.

If a kid needs a physical for afterschool activities, it’s covered. If a child has a fever, the doctor’s visit and prescriptions to get them back to school are covered. If a child has an accident, the emergency care they need to get back on their feet is covered.

When kids have health insurance, they are less likely to miss school due to sick days, less likely to be distracted by pain or vision problems, and more likely to be able to focus on learning. This leads to more participation in the classroom and a better chance of finishing high school.

Medicaid and CHIP Support Students

Whether a child is learning their ABCs or getting ready to earn their high school diploma, access to health care services at any stage of schooling keeps them healthy. Having health insurance can help connect families with a consistent health care provider, which means having a doctor or practice to call for preventive treatment, annual physicals or sick visits. It can also reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations. Medicaid and CHIP cover more than 37 million children and teens across the United States.

The ABCs of Getting Insured with Medicaid and CHIP

Enrollment is open year-round, meaning families don’t have to wait for a special time of the year to get covered. Medicaid and CHIP eligibility varies by state, depending on family income and household size. In most states, children up to age 19 with a family income of up to $80,000 per year (for a family of four) may qualify. Families can apply online, over the phone, by mail, or in-person with their state’s Medicaid office or visit the “Find Coverage for Your Family” section on InsureKidsNow.gov. Coverage must be renewed each year, and it’s important for families to make sure their address, email, and phone number stay up to date with their state Medicaid office so they can receive communications about important renewal information. For more information, call 1-877-KIDS-NOW (1-877-543-7669).

Communities can work together to make sure children get the health care they need to succeed this school year.

Information provided by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.