Thousands Take to the Streets of Los Angeles to Protest Trump’s Policies

Sunita Sohrabji

American Community Media

LOS ANGELES, California — An estimated 100,000 Angelenos marched the streets surrounding City Hall June 14 to protest President Donald Trump’s policies, especially scaled-up immigration enforcement.

The ad-hoc organization No Kings organized more than 2,000 protests across the country on June 14, Trump’s birthday, Flag Day, and the US Army’s 250th birthday. The President assembled a large, military parade in Washington, DC to commemorate the day.

“Instead of allowing this birthday parade to be the center of gravity, we will make action everywhere else the story of America that day: people coming together in communities across the country to reject strongman politics and corruption,” wrote No Kings on their website.

The protest in downtown Los Angeles was one of the largest natives said they had ever seen in the city. Marchers took several routes to congregate at City Hall. American Community Media joined the throngs on West Temple Street.

Though their signs and slogans displayed anger, the demonstrators exuded a celebratory mood as they marched under a clear blue sky, and amid sweltering heat. LA Police surrounded City Hall, while the National Guard and US Marines stood at the periphery of the Federal Building and the District Court House. Trump deployed the National Guard and US Marines in Los Angeles last week, in response to protests at Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention centers. California Governor Gavin Newsom is suing Trump to get the National Guards and Marines removed. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has also objected, saying LAPD is capable of managing the protests against ICE.

“Chinga la Migra,” and “F**k Trump,” shouted the protestors, as drumbeats and car horns accompanied them. Palpable frustration at the Democratic Party’s dysfunctionality was also heard throughout the event.

There was plenty of theater as well. A mock Batman sat in a replica of a Batmobile to pass out water bottles at Aliso Street, three blocks away from City Hall. Live music and impromptu street performances greeted the marchers at City Hall.

Tear Gas

The large protest was peaceful throughout the morning and mid-afternoon. But at about 4 pm, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a “dispersal” order, mandating people to leave City Hall and the surrounding area.

“People in the crowd are throwing rocks, bricks, bottles and other objects. Less lethal has been approved. Less lethal may cause discomfort and pain. It is advised that all persons leave the area,” wrote LAPD in a post on X.

“Less lethal” are green guns used by police to fire bean bag rounds and rubber bullets into crowds. Several media reported that LAPD also used tear gas to disperse the crowds.

Jill — who asked to be identified only by her first name — lives in downtown LA, and watched the police scene unfold from her living room. She told ACoM that as of 7 pm, about 100 police officers were deployed on her block, many carrying green guns.

Downtown LA has been under an 8 pm curfew since June 9.

Immigrants Are Building America

Earlier in the day, Jill and her daughter joined protestors at Grand Park, near City Hall. “It was a beautiful cross-section of Los Angeles, with people of every ethnic group, immigrants and their children,” she said.

Jill and her daughter marched with a man who had spent 25 years in the Marines. “He told us that what is happening in America right now is wrong, and not why he served our country for so long.”

“We should welcome immigrants with open arms. It should be straightforward for anyone to immigrate here,” Jill said, noting that her grandparents — who emigrated from Russia in 1916 — faced a warm welcome when they arrived on American shores.

“We are turning away people who literally build America every day with their hands,” said Jill.

Longtime Residents Are Fearful

Juan DeLeon left Guatemala 45 years ago in search of a better life.

The businessman is the father of 5 children and 7 grandchildren, all born in America. He told ACoM that even though he has been a US citizen for almost 4 decades, he has feared living in this country in the 5 months since President Donald Trump took office and delivered on his campaign promise of mass deportations.

“They have picked up so many of us: on the streets, where we work, in our schools. And then we have to prove we belong here. This is not democracy. This is a dictatorship. DeLeon sheepishly admitted he had voted for Trump. “He had promised to make things better. But for me, things are so much worse.”

‘Chinga La Migra’

Estella — who also asked that only her first name be used — brought her entire family to the protest: her mother and father, who emigrated to the US in the early 1970s, her two children, and her husband. The family has a small eatery in West Hollywood. Estella said that business has dropped precipitously over the past 5 months. “May and June are when we get all the tourists, but our tables are empty this year.”

“So many businesses have been affected by these policies,” she said. Many of her friends who work at hotels have spoken to her about the drop in visitors, and their fear of losing their jobs.

“We have all worked so hard to build a good life in this country. And we are now fighting for our rights to stay here,” said Estella.