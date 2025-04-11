Health advocates slam House move that could lead to massive Medi-Cal cuts

Groups that fight for greater access to health care are criticizing the Republican budget blueprint currently before the

U.S. House of Representatives, claiming it could lead to huge cuts to Medicaid — known as Medi-Cal in the Golden State. Republicans can only afford to lose a couple of votes in order to use reconciliation to pass the bill on a simple majority vote.

Kiran Savage-Sangwan, executive director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, is asking voters to get in touch with their local members of Congress.

“Devastating health-care cuts can still be stopped,” she said. “With the slimmest of a majority in the House of Representatives, it would take less than a handful of House Republicans to vote ‘no’ on this plan to save health care for 15 million Californians who count on Medi-Cal.”

The House version of the budget blueprint calls for $880 billion in cuts to the part of the government that funds health care for low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities. House Speaker Mike Johnson has said the savings are necessary to fund President Donald Trump’s other budget priorities.

Adriana Ramos-Yamamoto, a senior policy analyst with the California Budget & Policy Center, said the administration’s priorities stand to hurt average Californians.

“Republicans want to cut funding for basic health care and nutrition programs that millions of people rely on, all in order to help pay for tax cuts that disproportionately benefit the wealthy and corporations,” said Ramos-Yamamoto. “These cuts would be a major hit to California, where federal dollars make up about a third of the state budget.”

Amanda McAllister-Wallner, interim executive director of the nonprofit Health Access, notes that Congress will soon adjourn for a two-week break, sending lawmakers back to their districts.

“When these members are home in their district, we want to make sure that they’re hearing from constituents — and that they are accountable when they go back to D.C. and they start talking about the details of this plan,” she explained.

Details of the campaign to protect Medi-Cal are online at fightforourhealth.org.