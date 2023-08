Adiós a los hotdogs, bienvenidos los chilaquiles: los almuerzos escolares de California se están volviendo gourmet

Community Goodbye hotdogs, hello vegan masala: California’s school lunches are going gourmet Carolyn Jones CalMatters The hottest new restaurant in California might be your local elementary school. Thanks to a surge of nearly $15 billion in state and federal funding, school...

Featured Two-Year News Investigation Spotlights Abuse of Farmworkers Latine workers form the backbone of the American agricultural industry. Without them, we could not eat. Without them, our larger food systems would crumble. But farmworkers earn “far less than even...