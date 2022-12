Un ‘envenenamiento nacional’: las drogas sintéticas inundan la frontera entre EE. UU. y México

Featured A ‘National Poisoning’ — Synthetic Drugs Flooding the U.S.-Mexico Border Synthetic drugs made in Mexico and sold for cheap in the U.S. are killing tens of thousands while fueling a growing humanitarian catastrophe. Many of the victims are young,...

Featured Communities Mourn Mass Shooting at LGBTQ Club in Colorado Springs Communities across Colorado continue to mourn the deaths of at least five people, after a 22-year-old gunman allegedly opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday....

National Comunidades lamentan tiroteo masivo en club LGBTQ en Colorado Springs Las comunidades de todo Colorado continúan lamentando la muerte de al menos cinco personas, luego de que un hombre armado de 22 años supuestamente abriera fuego dentro de un...