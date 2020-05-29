Fuel your fitness at home: 5 tips and tricks

Face it, finding time to achieve your fitness goals while balancing work and home life can be a struggle. However, while many people are spending more time at home, here’s a great opportunity to start fresh with a new fitness routine.

Here are some helpful tips for helping you live your best, healthiest life:

Create a realistic schedule

It’s a lot easier to blow off your at-home workout than a one-on-one training session or group class. What’s the secret to success? Put your fitness routine on your calendar! Instead of telling yourself, “I’ll exercise after I’m done with work,” switch your thinking to, “I’ll exercise at 6 p.m,” that way you’re more likely to hold yourself accountable. Pro-tip: Make sure it’s actually written in your calendar and set an alarm to remind you.

Prioritize sleep

To maximize the work you put in during exercise, be sure to get enough rest every night. A full night’s sleep aids your muscle growth, enhances muscle recovery, regulates weight management and can help boost your metabolism. Turning off electronics and other distractions at least 30 minutes before bed helps you fall asleep faster and achieve a higher quality sleep.

Designate a fitness space

You don’t need a full in-house gym to have a successful workout, but it is important to think about what you’ll be doing. Yoga, core exercises or Pilates only require enough space for a yoga mat, whereas a cardio workout may need a larger area or harder surface. Consider your preferred activities before you set up your space and try to set up camp somewhere quiet with few distractions.

Stay hydrated

Caffeinated energy drinks are a trendy pre-workout beverage, but they can lead to negative side effects like jitters and energy crashes. The best way to avoid cramps and fatigue is to drink water before, during and after a workout. Sports drinks with electrolytes are a good option for high-intensity exercise, but be mindful of their sugar content.

Add fueling ingredients to your diet

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner recommends incorporating nutrient-dense foods into your diet that support your fitness goals.

“It’s important to fuel your body with high-quality ingredients all the time, but especially when you are being more active,” said Blatner. “For example, Eggland’s Best (EB) eggs make a perfect pre- or post-workout snack or meal because they offer superior nutrition compared to ordinary eggs at the grocery store. EB eggs contain six times more vitamin D and double the omega-3s compared to other eggs, which aid in muscle recovery and strengthening bones. Plus, they contain double the vitamin B12, which can help boost energy and keep you fueled throughout the day.”

If you’re looking for a tasty and nutritious meal that will help keep your fitness goals on track, try the Fish Taco Bowl from Eggland’s Best:

EB Fish Taco Bowl

Time: 25 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Ingredients:

2 tilapia fish fillets

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup kale

1/2 cup corn

1 cup black beans

1/2 avocado, sliced

2 cups cooked white rice

4 Eggs (large), scrambled

Preparation:

Cook 1 1/2 cups of white rice as directed.

Mix cumin, cayenne pepper and chili powder in small bowl. Rub generously over tilapia fillets on both sides.

Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add fish and cook about 3 minutes each side until almost blackened and fish is cooked through. Remove from skillet and shred with fork.

In same skillet, add garlic, corn and kale. Stir and cook until kale is wilted. Add beans and cook until heated through.

Crack 4 eggs into bowl and whisk. Pour eggs into kale, corn and bean mixture and allow to sit for a minute until they begin to cook through. Then scramble everything together.

To serve: Layer rice, egg, corn, kale and bean mixture, fish and avocados.