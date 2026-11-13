PWHL UNVEILS SAN JOSE SEA LIONS IN EXPANSION TEAM IDENTITY LAUNCH

PWHL

SAN JOSE, CA – On November 10, 2026 the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) unveiled the San Jose Sea Lions as one of the league’s four new expansion teams set to debut with the 2026-27 season. The team’s brand identity features a name and logo built for California’s first PWHL team, immersed with the spirit and energy of San Jose and the Bay Area, while connecting to the broader identity of the PWHL.

Sea Lions are proud guardians of the rugged Bay Area coastline, deeply connected to Pacific waters and the communities that define the region. Known for their intelligence, playful expression, agility, and fierce protection of their colonies, the Sea Lion emblem at the logo’s center evokes that same energy. The modern typography, setting sun visual, and primary color palette of coastal blue, sunset orange, tidal navy, and sea mist, are reflective of California’s coastline.

The team’s name also has a special connection to the region’s sports history through the San Francisco Sea Lions of the West Coast Negro Baseball Association, who played in 1946 and featured pioneer Toni Stone, the first woman to play baseball regularly in a major men’s professional league.

“I love the brand. I think the color combination of blue, orange, and white, and the navy blue in the logo is great. I also love that the sea lion is in the shape of a wave; that’s really clever,” said Rory Guilday, San Jose Sea Lions defender. “The first game is going to be so cool. Being in a new market and having new fans that are extremely excited about this season, it’s going to be electric in the building. Seeing a lot of orange will be different and a lot of fun, so I’m very excited.”

“As we developed California’s first PWHL team, it was important to create a brand that would resonate across San Jose and the many distinct communities that make up the Bay Area,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President, Business Operations.

“That inspiration quickly led us to the Pacific coast, a defining force that connects the region through its shared sense of place. Northern California has built a passionate and growing hockey community while consistently championing women’s sports. Fueled by that pride and the bold, energetic characteristics of the sea lion, this team will embody that same spirit on and off the ice.”

Drawing on community inspiration, women-led PWHL design teams were at the helm of the process to develop the San Jose Sea Lions identity, including the team’s name and colors, with logo design collaboration from creative agency Doubleday & Cartwright. As part of Tuesday’s launch, the PWHL also unveiled the brand identities of the three other expansion teams debuting for the 2026-27 season: Detroit Clutch, Hamilton Havoc, and Vegas Vanguards. All four cities were announced as PWHL expansion markets in May 2026.

Team merchandise featuring the Sea Lions’ new brand is available now at the PWHL Online Shop. Fans can also experience the meaning behind the new team identity through launch videos and more on San Jose’s social media channels and the new team website.

The puck drops for PWHL Season Four and San Jose’s inaugural Home Opener vs. the Minnesota Frost on Saturday, December 5 at 4 p.m. PT at SAP Center. Season Ticket Memberships, Partial Season Ticket Packages, and Single Game Tickets are available now on Ticketmaster.

ABOUT SAN JOSE SEA LIONS

The San Jose Sea Lions is part of the 12-team Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) and was announced in May 2026 as one of the league’s latest four expansion teams. The San Jose Sea Lions play their home games at SAP Center.

The PWHL was founded in 2023 and began its inaugural season in January 2024, featuring the best women’s hockey players in the world. Since launch, the league has broken multiple attendance records, including setting the global record for attendance at a women’s hockey game.

For the latest news and information on the San Jose Sea Lions, visit https://www.thepwhl.com/en/teams/san-jose-sea-lions, and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, Threads, and Bluesky. Follow the league on all social media platforms @thepwhlofficial.

PWHL, the PWHL Logo, and PWHL team names and logos are trademarks of the PWHL. © PWHL 2026. All Rights Reserved.