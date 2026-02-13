EarthTalk Q&A: Bringing Back India’s Tigers

Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss

India’s doubling its wild tiger population in just 10 years is one of the most significant conservation success stories in modern history. In 2006, India’s tiger population had fallen to just 1,411 individuals. By 2022, that number had climbed to more than 3,000, due to a coordinated, multi-level strategy combining law enforcement, habitat protection, community participation, and science-based management—an approach that offers important lessons for conservation efforts worldwide.

A cornerstone of this success is Project Tiger, launched in 1973, which established a nationwide network of protected areas dedicated to tiger conservation. Today, India has 53 tiger reserves covering over 75,000 square kilometers. Buffer zones and wildlife corridors help reduce human-wildlife conflict, allowing tigers to move between habitats, reducing inbreeding and strengthen genetic diversity across populations.

Poaching has historically been one of the greatest threats to tigers, but India has made major gains in combating it. The Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 imposed strict penalties for wildlife crimes, and enforcement continues to intensify. Authorities now rely on camera traps, drones and real-time monitoring systems to detect illegal activity. As the BBC has reported, tiger deaths from poaching have declined significantly due to these strengthened measures.

Recognizing that conservation cannot succeed without public support, India has involved local communities directly. Villagers are reimbursed for livestock lost to tiger attacks, reducing the incentive for retaliation. Eco-tourism has expanded around tiger reserves, creating jobs and linking local livelihoods to wildlife protection. In some areas, families have voluntarily relocated to safer zones with financial assistance and access to services. Science plays a central role in guiding policy. Radio collars, GPS tracking and DNA sampling monitor tiger movement and health. Regular national censuses allow tracking of individual animals and adapting strategies in real time.

Despite its progress, challenges remain. Human-tiger conflict persists in some regions, and expanding infrastructure continues to fragment habitats. Sustained funding, political commitment and careful planning will be essential to maintaining momentum. India’s tiger recovery shows that species decline is reversible. By integrating enforcement, habitat conservation, community engagement and scientific monitoring, other countries can apply similar strategies to protect their own endangered wildlife.

