49ERS FOUNDATION AND SANTA CLARA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT KICK OFF SUPER BOWL WEEK WITH CELEBRATION OF HISTORIC FIELD RENOVATION

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – On February 1 2026 the 49ers Foundation, Santa Clara Unified School District (SCUSD), NFL Foundation, and Bay Area Host Committee Foundation celebrated upcoming renovations at Townsend Field at Buchser Middle School in Santa Clara.

During the event, representatives from the 49ers, SCUSD, NFL Foundation, and Bay Area Host Committee Foundation set the stage for the renovation, highlighted Santa Clara youth, and unveiled a community-created Unity Mural designed by local artist Paul J. Gonzalez. Sourdough Sam, Gold Rush cheerleaders, Niner Noise, 49ers alumni Steve Young and Bryant Young, and current OL Colton McKivitz joined attendees as they painted the mural, participated in football skills and drills led by 49ers PREP, and engaged in a STEAM educational activity led by 49ers EDU.

The announcement of this project follows a unanimous 6-0 vote of approval by the SCUSD Board of Trustees in October 2025. The 49ers Foundation, Bay Area Host Committee Foundation, and NFL Foundation will be contributing a total of $3.7 million in value for the school district to renovate the Townsend Field playing surface, and ensure that generations of Santa Clarans have a safe space to play and learn for years to come. SCUSD will also renovate accessory spaces to complete the state-of-the-art renovation. As a result, Santa Clara residents will have access to a new natural grass field, four lane synthetic track, ADA accessible seating, a new scoreboard, stadium lighting, and more. Renovations are expected to begin in late 2026 and be completed in 2027. The improvements will be designed by Lionakis and Verde Design.

“With Super Bowl LX coming to Santa Clara, this project reflects our commitment to extending the legacy of the game well beyond the week itself,” said Justin Prettyman, Vice President, Philanthropy and 49ers Foundation Executive Director. “We are deeply grateful to the York family and the 49ers Foundation Board for their leadership, to the incredible support of our partners, to the Santa Clara Unified School District staff and leaders, and to the NFL Foundation and Bay Area Host Committee Foundation for their commitment. Together, we’re investing in a space that will serve students and the community for generations, both on the field and beyond.”

The Townsend Field renovation is the single-largest donation in the 49ers Foundation’s nearly 35-year history and is made possible with the support of corporate partners including Cadence Giving Foundation, Cisco, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), Ghilotti Construction Company, Levi’s®, and Toyota.

“We are grateful for the longstanding partnership we share with the York family, the San Francisco 49ers, the 49ers Foundation, and community partners,” said SCUSD Superintendent Dr. Damon Wright. “Together, we are investing in our youth and united by a shared commitment to supporting students as they pursue their dreams. We look forward to continuing this partnership as we build bridges to the future.”

This investment is part of the team’s longstanding commitment to the city of Santa Clara, home of Levi’s® Stadium. Over the last decade, the 49ers Foundation has invested more than $13 million into the 49ers STEM Leadership Institute in partnership with SCUSD, which provides multi-year academic support to students. More than 17,000 SCUSD students have participated in 49ers EDU STEAM programming, and more than 20,000 SCUSD students have joined 49ers PREP flag football camps and clinics. In 2024, the 49ers also launched “49ers Cares about Santa Clara,” an ongoing commitment to support major community initiatives, including a pledge to contribute $250,000 annually to Santa Clara causes. For the second year in a row, last fall 49ers players stopped by a Santa Clara elementary school to read to local students and provide free books to take home.

The project also supports the Bay Area Host Committee Foundation’s commitment to create Sports for All hubs by revitalizing play spaces across the Bay Area’s nine counties. In partnership with the NFL Foundation through the Super Bowl Legacy Grant Program, the host committee has also contributed to field projects in San Francisco and East Palo Alto, in addition to Santa Clara.

For more information about the 49ers Foundation, visit 49ers.com/foundation.