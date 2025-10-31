Kentucky group gets kudos for service to immigrants, refugees

Central Kentucky’s immigrant and Spanish-speaking residents have had greater access to resources and support since Centro de San Juan Diego opened in 2020.

Since then, the community center has provided more than $1 million annually in medical care and counseling, food distribution and English as a Second Language classes to thousands of immigrant and refugee families.

Jim Bennett, cofounder of the community center, said the demand for mental health and social work services has increased since the pandemic. He added the families who rely on the center often face overwhelming barriers to care.

“It’s everything from stress, depression, suicidal thoughts, domestic violence and abuse, sexual abuse, marital problems,” Bennett outlined.

According to the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, around 180,000 immigrants live in the Commonwealth and play an increasing role in the state’s economy. In 2022, immigrants made up 2% of both the workforce and business owners.

Bennett pointed out the services Centro de San Juan Diego provides are all free and noted the center could not operate with the generosity of volunteers, doctors and nurses, lawyers, teachers and others, all motivated to give back.

“We’re part of the community and we’ve always got our finger on the pulse,” Bennett emphasized. “We’re going to be undoubtedly doing things, probably two or three years from now, that we’re not doing today.”

Bennett is a recipient of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky’s Gil Friedell Memorial Health Policy Champion Award, recognizing work across the Commonwealth to improve residents’ health.