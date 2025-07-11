Texas doctors leery of changes to ‘clarify’ abortion law language

Texas lawmakers passed the Life of the Mother Act during the legislative session. It was billed as legislation to clarify when doctors in the state can legally perform an abortion.

Texas adopted one of the most restrictive abortion bans in 2021. The ban allows the procedure only if the life of the mother is in danger or there is a risk of impairment of a primary bodily function.

Houston-based OB/GYN Dr. Damla Karsan said, despite the “clarification,” medical professionals are still hesitant to provide care in most cases.

“It’s been frustrating, because I feel restricted in my ability to offer them the full scope of options for their care,” said Karsan. “I know it’s really had a chilling effect on all my colleagues, and myself as well.”

Karsan was involved in two legal challenges to the abortion ban, including the case of Kate Cox.

The Houston mother of two received national attention after traveling to another state to have an abortion after it was determined her third child would not survive.

Backers of the new legislation say it ensures women who have medical emergencies can get an abortion.

It defines “life-threatening” as a condition that’s capable of causing death or serious injury. A survey of OB/GYNs in the state shows 60% of those who responded fear legal repercussions.

Karsan said if women need abortion care, there are organizations available to help.

“I direct a lot of people to the National Network of Abortion Funds,” said Karsan. “Their website can connect you if you want to donate, if you want to volunteer, but also if you’re looking for care. As usual it’s the poor, the disenfranchised that are going to suffer the most.”

According to the survey, many doctors are leaving the state or going into early retirement because of the abortion ban.