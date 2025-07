Mercurio Retrógrado Y Otros Demonios

Education Trump is withholding $800 million from California schools. How kids will be affected Tara García Mathewson & Carolyn Jones CalMatters California school districts are short hundreds of millions of dollars in federal grant money they had already budgeted for this year. While Congress approved...

Education CA school budgets in disarray after Trump freezes federal funding Panic has set in at school districts across the Golden State as the Trump administration continues to withhold federal funds. Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction, said California...