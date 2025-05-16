Empowering the Next Generation of Tech Leaders, Latinas in Tech Announces Its 9th Annual Summit in San Francisco

Latinas in Tech

SAN FRANCISCO – Focused on building a future-ready workforce through innovation and visionary leadership, the 9th Annual Latinas in Tech Summit —the largest tech event for Latinas and allies—returns to San Francisco from May 28-30, 2025, at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square.

With over 1,500 attendees, 80+ speakers, and three days of immersive programming, the Summit is a catalyst for bold careers, transformative connections, and meaningful conversations shaping the future of tech. Keynote speakers include Diane Gonzalez, Vice President of Technology Finance Automation at Amazon, and Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of the We Are All Human Foundation.

Centered around four core pillars—Tech Innovation, Financial Literacy, Professional Development, and Health Awareness—the Latinas in Tech Summit aims to empower attendees to thrive in the fast-moving tech landscape.

As the world enters a new industrial revolution, nearly 40% of global jobs are expected to be impacted by AI, bringing both immense opportunities and significant challenges, especially for women who are adopting AI tools at a rate 25% lower than men, revealing a critical gap that could leave many behind.

“This year’s Summit represents a more active approach to fostering connection and fueling growth,” said Nikki Barua, Interim CEO at Latinas in Tech. “We’re creating a space for activating potential through interactive workshops and meaningful community engagement between members, chapters, and companies. Every session and every conversation is designed to advance the industry while opening doors for emerging leaders across all levels.”

The Summit will cover critical topics such as rethinking career development in the context of the Gen AI revolution, navigating the evolving cybersecurity landscape, fostering financial empowerment, and prioritizing mental health in the high-demand tech industry. These focus areas are designed to help attendees stay ahead of trends and develop the skills and mindset needed for long-term success in an ever-changing environment.

Hispanics will account for 78% of net new workers in the U.S. between 2020 and 2030, with Latina women holding a labor force participation rate of 69%,” added Barua. “What’s at stake for professionals as AI transforms industries is unprecedented. We need to focus urgently on bridging the AI skills gap for women, particularly Latinas in tech.”

Outstanding Latina tech leaders, entrepreneurs, and companies will also be recognized through the LiT Awards. These awards honor individuals and organizations making notable contributions to the tech industry.

This year’s Latinas in Tech Summit is proudly sponsored by Intuit, Amazon, HPE, Block, Lilly, Pinterest, Capital One, Western Governors University, New York Life, Okta, LinkedIn, Comcast, ServiceNow, PA Consulting, and Roku.

About Latinas in Tech Summit: Since 2017, Latinas in Tech has hosted an annual conference to bring together influential Latinas and allies working in technology. At the Latinas in Tech Summit, over 1,500 Latina tech professionals, corporate sponsors, and allies will unite and tap into a powerful global network. For more information, visit https://latinasintechsummit.org.

About Latinas in Tech: Latinas in Tech (LiT) is a nonprofit organization with a multinational community of over 44,000 people across 26 different nationalities and a presence in seven countries. We are on a mission to equip Latinas and allies with the capabilities, connections, and confidence to thrive in a fast-changing world. For more information, visit www.latinasintech.org.

REGISTRATION, CONFERENCE AGENDA INFORMATION

To register online, access agenda information, or learn more about Latinas in Tech Summit 2025, please visit https://latinasintechsummit.org.