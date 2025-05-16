Understanding the Hidden Dangers of LDL (Bad) Cholesterol

These days, wellness information is practically everywhere you turn. Do this; don’t do that. Eat more of this; eat less of that. This is good for you; that is bad.

It can be hard to cut through all the noise, but the reality is, when it comes to something as serious as your heart health and LDL cholesterol – the “bad” cholesterol – ignoring it can be downright dangerous for your health.

According to the American Heart Association, about every 40 seconds, someone in the United States has a heart attack, and strokes occur at about the same frequency.

High LDL cholesterol, often called “bad” cholesterol, significantly increases your risk of heart disease.

A poll conducted by The Harris Poll for the American Heart Association revealed 75% of heart attack and stroke survivors reported having high cholesterol. Yet nearly half (47%) of heart attack and stroke survivors are unaware of their LDL cholesterol number. This lack of awareness shows more knowledge is needed to help survivors proactively manage their health.

In fact, knowledge is key to reducing your risk of heart disease. Understanding the impact of LDL cholesterol and knowing your LDL number can help you make informed decisions.

Cholesterol: The Good and The Bad

Cholesterol is a waxy, fat-like substance your body needs to build cells and produce hormones. However, not all cholesterol is created equal:

LDL (low-density lipoprotein) Cholesterol: This is the “bad” cholesterol. When too much LDL cholesterol circulates in the blood, it can build up in the inner walls of the arteries that feed the heart and brain, forming plaque that can narrow and eventually block these arteries, leading to heart attack or stroke.

A Silent Threat

Many people think high cholesterol has obvious signs, but that’s not always the case. In fact, about half of U.S. adults and 42% of heart attack and stroke survivors mistakenly believe high cholesterol has clear symptoms. However, high LDL cholesterol typically doesn’t show any signs, which is why it’s known as a silent threat to your heart.

People who have had a heart attack or stroke are at higher risk of future cardiovascular problems, which is why it’s important to monitor your cholesterol regularly to help prevent future events.

It’s also important to know high LDL cholesterol can be genetic, meaning someone who eats a healthy diet and exercises regularly can still have high cholesterol. Additionally, the risk of high LDL cholesterol increases with age.

That’s why the American Heart Association’s “Lower Your LDL Cholesterol Now” initiative, nationally sponsored by Amgen, emphasizes the importance of regular cholesterol checks regardless of your weight, diet and physical activity levels. Knowing your LDL cholesterol number – and understanding the target levels based on your health history – gives you the opportunity to manage your health proactively. This enables you to make informed decisions to prevent future heart issues.

Know Your Number

You can reduce your risk of a heart attack or stroke by knowing and addressing your LDL cholesterol number.

Working closely with your doctor allows you to actively manage high LDL cholesterol – often a key risk factor you can help control – and together, you can develop a personalized treatment plan. Ask your doctor or health care provider for a cholesterol test to know your LDL number. Understanding your cholesterol number is the first step toward managing it effectively. If necessary, appropriate management of your LDL cholesterol can help reduce your risk of a heart attack or stroke.

Your doctor may also talk with you about your personal and family medical history; previous heart-related medical events such as a heart attack or stroke; lifestyle habits such as tobacco use, obesity, unhealthy living or aging; racial and ethnic backgrounds; and reproductive health.

Lower is Better

When it comes to your cholesterol, guidelines from the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology recommend “lower is better” to reduce your risk. Studies show that an LDL number or below 100 mg/dL is ideal for healthy adults.

If you have a history of heart attack or stroke and are already on a cholesterol-lowering medication, your doctor may aim for your LDL to be 70 mg/dL or lower.

Talk to your doctor about the right treatment plan for you. Positive lifestyle habits, such as exercising and eating a healthy diet, may also help.

However, if you’ve had a heart attack or stroke before, lifestyle changes alone may not be enough to lower your risk of another event. Your doctor may recommend cholesterol-lowering medications to protect your heart health.

Learn more about LDL (bad) cholesterol by visiting heart.org/LDL.