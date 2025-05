Niños deberían evitar robots de compañía de IA bajo el rigor de la ley, según una evaluación

Community Kids should avoid AI companion bots—under force of law, assessment says Khari Johnson CalMatters Children shouldn’t speak with companion chatbots because such interactions risk self-harm and could exacerbate mental health problems and addiction. That’s according to a risk assessment by children’s advocacy...

Community Trump administration rejects ‘housing first’ approach to homelessness President Donald Trump is vowing a new approach to getting homeless people off the streets by forcibly moving those living outside into large camps while mandating mental health and...