Florida child labor bill advances amid exploitation concerns

A Florida bill that would roll back child labor restrictions cleared a Senate panel this week, sparking debate over whether it empowers families or risks pushing vulnerable teens out of school. The proposal, which would allow 16 and 17 year-olds to work longer hours on school nights and in some hazardous jobs, drew sharp criticism from advocates who warn it could worsen chronic absenteeism and dropout rates.

Tsi Smyth, vice president for public relations with the nonprofit advocacy group Voices of Florida, says the changes will affect some students more than others.

“This is going to disproportionately affect students that are growing up in poverty, and you are going to relegate them to a lifetime of poverty,” he explained.

Sen. Jay Collins, R-Tampa, sponsored Bill 918 and says it would match state rules with federal standards. It would allow 16 and 17-year-olds work 40 hours a week during school, up from the current 30-hour limit, and allow some currently banned jobs such as roofing. The measure passed along party lines, with Republicans in support. It now moves to the full Senate.

Collins said that most teen jobs are in safe places such as grocery stores, and his measure provides valuable work experience.

“Ultimately, we’re not talking about ‘The Jungle’ by Upton Sinclair. We’re talking about them working at Publix, at Piggly Wiggly, or jobs within the industry,” he continued. “This is a far cry, I think often we demonize the employer cause it’s going to take advantage of the children. This is a parental rights thing. Parents know their kids best.”

Opponents including Sen. Carlos Guillermo, D-Orlando, warned it could lead to abuse.

“This bill is going to lead to exploitation of minors, exploitation of children, and I get the parental-rights conversation but there’s no reference to parental rights in the bill,” he explained.

The House bill faces one final committee vote. With Republican supermajorities controlling both chambers, passage appears likely, making Florida the latest GOP-led state to relax child labor laws. Business groups back the measure, but opponents warn it risks teen safety.