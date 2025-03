CA tiene 30 nuevas propuestas para frenar la IA. Trump podría complicarlas.

Technology California has 30 new proposals to rein in AI. Trump could complicate them Khari Johnson CalMatters AI can get rid of racist restrictions in housing covenants and help people access government benefits, or it can deny people health care or a mortgage because of their race. That’s why,...

Featured Mahmoud Khalil Deportation Revives Century of Citizen Rights Violations Christopher Alam American Community Media The Trump administration’s latest moves to deport Mahmoud Khalil over first amendment-protected speech — and more recently, Brown University professor Dr. Rasha Alawieh and...