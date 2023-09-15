CA Community Groups Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month starts this Friday, and runs through Oct. 15. Dozens of events are planned up and down the Golden State to honor California’s more than 15 million Hispanic residents, who make up more than 40% of the population.

Adriana Mendoza, associate director for advocacy and community engagement for AARP California, said her organization is hosting a series of online events (https://states.aarp.org/california/celebrate-hispanic-heritage-month-with-aarp-join-these-events-near-you), including two cooking demonstrations, a telephone town hall on family caregiving, and a webinar on adding a casita or “granny flat” to your property.

“AARP is celebrating the lively energy, the cultural pride and contributions of Latinos to our country. Our celebration centers around the tagline of ‘Somos,’ which translates to, ‘We are’ – we are the biggest force in an even bigger country,” Mendoza explained.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from mid-September to mid-October because Sept. 15 is the anniversary of independence for Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on Sept. 16 and 18, respectively.

Mendoza said AARP has also produced a video series celebrating four Hispanic and Latino Californians who have made big differences in education and public service.

“These are the four stories that we’ve selected to highlight, honoring folks who are not always recognized, not always known – but they’re making these amazing contributions just right here in our backyard,” she continued.

More information is on the AARP California website.

In addition, many cities, universities, and colleges are holding Hispanic Heritage Month events. Several are listed on the website LatinBayArea.com, and there is a gala at the Museum of Latin American Art in Long Beach.