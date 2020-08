Atascado por COVID-19, los trabajadores del censo buscan estadounidenses difíciles de alcanzar

Featured Mexican brides face challenge of planning weddings amid pandemic Guadalajara, Mexico – Before COVID-19, Denisse Rodriguez was looking forward to a dream wedding at a hotel on the beach in Puerto Vallarta with hundreds of guests, but the...

Census 2020 Stalled by COVID-19, Census Workers Seek Out Hard-to-Reach Americans LAS VEGAS – Once every decade, the U.S. Constitution mandates that every person be counted as part of the census, but so far, nearly 40% of American households have...