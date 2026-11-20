When the new Congress takes office in January 2027, the Latino presence will be larger and more diverse.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus, made up of Democratic legislators, projects reaching 55 members, its highest number ever.

Fifty years ago, it started with just five. It’s an extraordinary leap.

But behind the celebration lies an uncomfortable question: Why are we still so far from representing in Washington the weight we have in the United States?

Because voting isn’t enough: you also have to be on the ballot.

According to the Census, Hispanics make up 20.5% of the national population: more than one in five inhabitants.

However, in the outgoing Congress, only about 11% of the legislators were Latino.

The next legislature will narrow that gap, but it won’t close it.

And although population composition doesn’t automatically translate into seats—due to differences in citizenship, age, and electoral districts—the gap reveals an ongoing challenge.

Recent victories also offer something encouraging: the Latino political landscape is changing.

Denise Powell will be the first person of Latino origin elected to Congress from Nebraska; Richard Ojeda will make history in North Carolina.

These aren’t victories in the traditional strongholds of California, Texas, or Florida. They are signs that Latino political talent can find its way into states where it seemed absent for decades.

There are also more Latina women reaching the Capitol. This is a double advance: it expands our presence and breaks down barriers within our own representation.

But the community cannot limit its political participation to going to the polls every two and four years.

We need to build a pool of leaders: teachers, nurses, entrepreneurs, veterans, lawyers, workers, and young people willing to compete for school positions, city councils, mayoralties, state legislatures, and, ultimately, Congress. To achieve this, we need political parties that open doors, organizations that provide training, and donors who invest in new candidates.

Competing costs money; doing so without connections, political patrons, or experience is often even more expensive.

That future begins before a campaign: when the community recognizes, prepares, and supports new leaders.

The goal is not to impose a single voice, but to ensure that our diverse voices have real opportunities to reach the decision-making tables.

November 3rd demonstrated how far we have come. The next step will be for running for public office to cease being an exception for Latinos and become an everyday possibility.