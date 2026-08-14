5 must-haves for a successful cookout

There’s nothing better this time of year: good food, friends and family hanging out together and enjoying the outdoors for a fun, relaxing time in the yard. To ensure that you have a great cookout every time, here are some backyard barbecue essentials.

Keep it simple

Even if you’re a dedicated foodie who loves trying out all the latest recipes, you’ll want to be sure to include crowd-pleasers that everyone expects at a cookout: Burgers, hotdogs and brats come to mind. Be sure to clean the grill thoroughly and start heating it up well before your guests arrive. If you love to cook, you can show off your culinary skills with creative sides and desserts – just consider prepping those the day before so you’ll be ready to go.

Consider creating a condiment and toppings station away from the heat of the grill where guests can choose their favorite ketchup, mustard, relish, onions and any other tasty garnishes you’d like to supply.

Provide something for everyone

For guests who have specific dietary needs or preferences, it’s easy to cook up a little fish or even tofu alternatives on the grill or using foil packets. Make sure to grill up some easy veggie options everyone will enjoy, like portobello mushrooms, potatoes or corn-on-the-cob.

You could provide skewers and a variety of choices for a make-your-own shish kebab station, with shrimp, peppers, pineapple chunks, cherry tomatoes, and more! Let your imagination go wild.

Hydrate in the shade

While unfortunately you can’t control the weather, you can help your guests stay more comfortable and cool with a little planning ahead. If your deck or patio doesn’t already have an awning or sun sail to help block out the heat of the sun, consider installing one – or rent one from an events or rental center – for the occasion. Another great option is to buy or rent an outdoor misting or cooling fan.

Make sure that you provide plenty of cold, non-alcoholic beverages and ice to help everyone stay cool and hydrated during your get-together. Ice cream, ice pops and water-rich fruits like cantaloupe are also welcome treats when the temps are high.

You can’t go wrong with a sweet California Cantaloupe. Whether a refreshing snack, a tasty side dish or juicy dessert, cantaloupe is an ideal option for your backyard barbecue. For recipes and to learn more visit CaliforniaCantaloupes.com.

Amp up the fun

Provide a fun atmosphere with an upbeat summer playlist, colorful decorations and activities that bring out the kid in everyone. When was the last time you participated in a water balloon toss, a three-legged race, a rousing game of tug-of-war or ran through a sprinkler? Set up areas for outdoor games in your yard so guests of all ages can choose the activities they enjoy the most.

Create a cooling-off area

Especially when the weather is hot, or in case someone just needs a few moments of calm and quiet, make sure there’s a designated outdoor or indoor spot away from the sun, fun and games to rest for a while. This will be especially welcome for older adults or anyone with very young children who may need a brief respite.

Following these tips, your next cookout is bound to be the first of many fun and successful get-ogethers, all season long.