Michigan study finds more autistic college students than first estimated

Autistic students are attending college in far greater numbers than previously believed, according to researchers at Michigan State University.

Earlier estimates placed the population of autistic college students as low as 60,000 nationwide. The figures were based on old and limited data, including a sample formed more than 25 years ago.

Brad Cox, associate professor of higher adult and lifelong education at Michigan State University, began the research after his son was diagnosed with autism at age 4. Cox said the new numbers are dramatically higher than what was previously estimated.

“Our latest study is one that suggests that there may be almost 300,000 autistic undergraduates currently attending college in the United States. That means that it’s a population worth paying attention to,” Cox asserted.

Cox pointed out the number may be even higher because many students are undiagnosed or choose not to disclose, adding better data can help colleges secure the right resources and give stronger support to neurodiverse students.

Federal law requires K-12 schools to identify students with disabilities and provide support. In college, however, students generally must disclose their disability and request accommodations themselves.

Cox argued supporting autistic students needs an institution-wide effort.

“We support these students only in isolated pockets or where we think it is just the disability service office’s responsibility,” Cox observed. “Only 40% to 60% of autistic students even register with the disability service office.”

Cox added his son is now a junior in high school and preparing him for college academically was only part of the challenge.

“I looked at my kid and I knew it was my job to get him ready for college as a parent. But then I looked at the higher education institutions that I knew and had worked at, and frankly, they weren’t ready for my kid,” Cox explained.

In separate research co-authored by Cox, 425 autistic undergraduates most often defined college success through graduation and strong grades. They also valued friendships, mental health, employment and independence.