EarthTalk Q&A: NYC Bans Fossil Fuels

Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss

EarthTalk

Whether the Big Apple is truly the “greatest city in the world” may be debated, but one fact is clear: New York City is officially the first large U.S. city to adopt a comprehensive, city-wide mandate requiring most new construction to avoid fossil fuels and rely entirely on electric systems—and its policy is likely to influence other cities and states. “I’m excited that we are finally tackling, statewide, our largest source of fossil-fuel emissions,” said state Assemblymember Emily Gallagher, who sponsored the 2023 legislation. This new policy places the city at the forefront of green infrastructure policy and is also shaping conversations nationwide.

Buildings are the main focus of this mandate for a clear reason: New York’s residential and commercial buildings produce as much as 32 percent of statewide greenhouse-gas emissions. making them a critical source of climate pollution. The effects of climate change are already seen in New York’s climate and infrastructure in recent heat waves, rising sea levels and storm damage. Lawmakers argue that electrifying buildings is essential not only for reducing emissions but also for improving air quality and public health

Under New York’s all-electric buildings law, most new construction will be prohibited from installing fossil-fuel equipment as the policy phases in between 2026 and 2029. Beginning in 2026, most new buildings up to seven stories must be all-electric. By 2029, the requirement expands to larger buildings as well. However, exemptions still exist for facilities such as hospitals, commercial kitchens and highly specific industrial uses. New York City’s action builds on Local Law 154, aligning the city with a broader statewide push towards electrification.

Although smaller cities and municipalities have previously experimented with gas restrictions, New York is the first large U.S. city to adopt such a broad, citywide all-electric requirement. For example, Berkeley, California, became the first city in the nation to ban natural gas in most new buildings in 2019, but it is far smaller in scope compared to New York. In contrast, New York’s mandate applies citywide, and New York State has also adopted a similar statewide standard, highlighting its leadership.

It is likely that other cities and states will consider similar mandates in the coming years. Supporters point to long-term climate benefits, reduced indoor air pollution and alignment with clean-energy goals. Even in smaller towns like Crested Butte, Colorado, local officials have shown strong support for these types of policies. A member of the town council argued, “It’s an investment in the future. Going forward people will see this as the way to cleaner living.”

