EarthTalk Q&A: EV Battery Replacement Woes

Roddy Scheer & Doug Moss

EarthTalk

Many prospective EV buyers worry that the batteries in used EVs degrade quickly, requiring costly replacements. Understanding battery lifespan is crucial in deciding if a pre-owned EV is right for you. Many studies, including one by Car and Driver, show that EV batteries can last “well beyond 100,000 miles, with many exceeding 200,000…” Modern lithium-ion batteries are built for durability, and they protect cells from extreme temperatures and overcharging. CleanTechnica highlights that “ordinary driving, rather than aggressive acceleration and braking, can extend EV battery life by reducing strain on the cells.” Also, avoiding deep discharges and extended high-voltage charging cycles helps preserve battery health. Most EVs can retain 70–90 percent of their original capacity even after years on the road. So, overall battery longevity is far more robust than many assume.

When considering a used EV, start by reviewing the battery’s state of health (SoH), which professional diagnostic tools or dealership scans can provide. Meridian Energy advises buyers to “check the battery’s health through the vehicle’s onboard diagnostics or by having an independent mechanic perform an inspection.” This report can reveal how much capacity remains and whether any issues have been flagged.

Climate also matters: vehicles operated in extremely hot or cold regions may lose capacity faster. Consumer Reports recommends verifying if the original battery warranty still applies; many carmakers offer coverage for eight to 10 years or up to 100,000 miles, which often transfers to new owners. Also, certified pre-owned EV programs can provide extra peace of mind through rigorous inspections and extended warranties. Lastly, assess charging history and habits. Frequent use of DC fast chargers or constant full charges might reduce battery life over time.

Battery replacements, often costly, are relatively uncommon. Many EV owners sell or trade in their cars long before the battery needs a full overhaul. And Electric Vehicle Council points out that once a battery’s driving range diminishes below the needs of a car, it can find a second life in stationary energy storage, reducing waste. Recycling initiatives are also expanding, which helps recapture valuable materials and lower future battery production costs. As technology advances, the cost of battery packs continues to drop, making eventual replacements cheaper than ever. Replacement anxiety is largely unwarranted.

Don’t let outdated battery myths deter you from buying a used EV. With proper research, diagnostic checks, and awareness of warranty coverage, a pre-owned EV can be a reliable, eco-friendly option. By separating fact from fiction, you can confidently enjoy the many benefits a used EV has to offer.

CONTACTS: Things to look out for with a used EV, https://www.meridianenergy.co.nz/ev/things-to-look-out-for-with-a-used-ev.

