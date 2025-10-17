‘ALL IN for Safe Schools’ addresses immigration, LGBTQ policy

This month the ALL IN for Safe Schools coalition is releasing resources for early childhood educators – including preschools and daycare centers, on how to follow the law and create safe spaces for families during this time of increased immigration enforcement.

The one-pager advises providers to update their emergency contacts, so the kids don’t end up with Child Protective Services.

Liza Davis, advocacy director on children and immigrant families with the Children’s Partnership, said it’s also a good idea to update security and privacy protocols.

“Things like which staff member is authorized to speak with an immigration agent should they show up at their center,” said Davis, “how they’re storing and releasing private information about parents, children, and staff.”

The coalition also advises providers to create a plan for communicating urgent information to staff and parents when an ICE action takes place.

Facilities can also establish private spaces within the building that are not open to the public, triggering Fourth Amendment protections, which require a judicial warrant for law enforcement to enter.

Davis said the coalition is working on a second set of guidelines for K-12 schools on how to create a welcoming atmosphere for LGBTQ+ and immigrant students.

“Some of it is gender affirming, like using pronouns and bathrooms,” said Davis, “but then special accommodations, data privacy, so that they’re not outed to family members and or other support people without their consent.”

Providers can get more information at allinforsafeschools.org.