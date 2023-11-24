Q&A: THE GRINCH WANTS YOU TO KNOW IT’S OKAY TO STEAL CHRISTMAS, AS LONG AS YOU GIVE IT BACK

Arturo Hilario

When thinking of winter holiday entertainment, most everyone knows about the furry green grouch that lives on Mount Crumpit, The Grinch. The loveable Christmas hater was first unleashed in 1957 with the 1957 book by Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel, and it went on to become a staple of Christmas tales in North America and beyond.

Eventually it was translated to nine languages and adapted into three screen adaptations, two animated and one live action film which was brought to life by the expressive acting of Jim Carrey.

Released on December 18, 1966, How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was the television special that would most heighten the popularity of Mr. Grinch, and lead to his eventual status as an icon of the holidays.

As San Jose’s Center for the Performing Arts prepares to host Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, we had the chance to speak to the main star of the show, who can still entertain audiences after 66 years since his first time in the spotlight.

Continue reading to find out how The Grinch has become a reformed icon of Christmas, why Beyonce, Taylor Swift and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra might be future collaborators, and tips on how to best enjoy the holidays, or steal them – if that is someone’s preference.

Mr. Grinch, thank you so much for taking the time to talk about the show and yourself.

I mean, truly, my favorite subject! I’m so excited. It’s my absolute favorite subject to talk about.

That’s delightful. To start off, I was wondering if you could tell me about the show. What is going on in Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical?

Well, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is a musical, of course, it’s the best musical ever written. It’s about me mostly, and I think there’s some who are down in Whoville that are also there. My good friend Cindy-Lou, she’s in it, as well as my own little dog, Max. It’s about how one time I got so annoyed at a town that I just tried to steal their favorite thing. And I did. But then I felt bad about it, so I gave it back. Spoiler alert, it’s a good time. I think everyone will enjoy it.

And Mr. Grinch, your longevity in the spotlight is impressive. From being in books, cartoons and movies. How do you stay focused and spry after so much time in the business?

That’s just part of the job of being an icon. When you’re the cultural icon that I am and have been since back in the day, 1950, I don’t know, 1964 is when the cartoon came out, the whole world fell in love with me and I’ve got to keep it that way. I stay my charming, handsome self and the people can’t help but flock to my magical, Grinchy ways.

If you could do a musical collaboration with someone for a Grinch type of album, who would be your dream collaborator?

Oh, my goodness. I mean, who’s hot right now? Beyonce. Obviously, she’d be great. I, too, could put rings on it and shake it like single ladies. Taylor Swift, she might give me a boost or two. Or actually, I’d probably give her a boost. She’s great. But I am the Grinch, after all.

And outside of there, I don’t know. Maybe something big, something crazy, you know? Oh, what’s their name? Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Let’s do the Grinch and Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Like insane Holiday fun times of Christmas spectacular. That’s a show I want to see.

What do you enjoy most about the stage and performing, Mr. Grinch?

Well, being the star. It’s just a great place to live, right in the middle of the spotlight. Being one of a kind at all times. Having the constant validation and love and cheer and joy from everyone around me, it’s wonderful! No, I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It truly is my favorite part of being me.

Your main residence is Mount Crumpit. So now that you’re on tour with the show, what do you think of North America? What do you like best and least about it? And what do you miss about home?

I mean, listen, I miss the weather of home. It’s so sunny here. It’s, like, sunny. It’s bright. It’s like a mild climate temperature. No! I need snow, I need sleet, I need gray, I need hail. I need that at all times. It’s so just, yuck. And the people here are, like, nice? I walk around, and people are saying hi to me, and they want to be my friend, and they’re waving to me like they know me. It’s like, sure, I get it. I’m an icon. But leave me alone a little. One day I’d like to walk out of the public and not be mobbed by everyone who loves me. But till then, I guess I’ll just have to hide up in my tower away from everyone.

Yeah, that’s unfortunate. I’m sorry about that.

Comes with the territory.

Assuming there’s no TMZ in Whoville.

No, no. We kept it that way. The people of Whoville help protect me now. You know, I gave them their Christmas back. They helped protect me. So that’s pretty good. I appreciate that about them.

And do you have any tips or tricks for anyone that’s interested in stealing Christmas?

Well, I find it goes best if you go late at night when everyone’s asleep. That’s real nice. Big sleigh, you’re going to need a real big one because the Christmas decorations are getting bigger and bigger every year. I saw a tree that was practically as big as Mount Crumpit, and I can’t put that on a sleigh!

So get a really big sleigh. And then if you want everyone to like you at the end of it, you just have to give everything back. Spoiler alert, not to spoil my own show, you give it back, the people will like you again. It’s kind of fun that way. You’ve got to apologize, never do it again, and be a better person, but you gotta start by giving it back.

That leads to your story of redemption, and ending up in a friendship with all the people in Whoville?

Exactly. My good friend Cindy-Lou, like, the first person that was ever nice to me, and I was like, oh, well, I guess I could be nice back. So, yeah, now I’m friends with everybody at Whoville. As exhausting as that is. But it’s better than being mobbed everywhere I go here. Cause, like, at least at Whoville, I want to be their friend. But as for the world here, oh, my gosh you guys are a lot!

Now, on a more serious note, people have continued to allege that you’re, “a mean one” and have even claimed your heart is “two sizes too small”. What do you have to say about that?

Well, again, those rumors were true, okay? Just because the rumors were true doesn’t mean they currently are true. As the reformed icon of Christmas that I am, I wish people would realize that more. Instead of accusing me of something that I fully admitted to doing and then apologized for. I’d like to be accepted where I went, people saying, “Oh, hello, Mr. Grinch. How are you?” As opposed to reminding me of the worst day of my life.

But I do have to admit, it’s nice to have a catchy song, right? Everyone knows exactly how cuddly I am compared to what cactus, and which kind of eels I’m as charming as. So that I do appreciate to be as iconic. But next time, my next book, it’ll be all about me being a little nicer. I’ll say that much. I’ll sit down and write in my memoirs eventually.

You’re coming to San Jose soon with Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, so what advice do you have for all the little San Joseans on having a good holiday season?

To have a great holiday season. I mean, do what the Who’s do, what do they do? They make a lot of noise, and they sing a lot of songs and they have a lot of food. That’s what I think is a great start. Have a lot of fun, togetherness, food. What else do I hate? Joy? Yeah, ugh. Have all that fun stuff. I think that’s a great way to start.

Mr. Grinch, thank you for your time. My final question is, what do you hope that the humans that come to see your show take away from it?

I hope that they take away just a wonderful, magical, fantastic time at Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical playing here in San Jose. They’re going to come in and just take away the songs. I hope they take away the spirit of the show. They take away the laughs and the memories that they had as a family at the theater. That’s what I hope they take away.

Besides the musical, The Grinch will be making stops at several South Bay locations to meet with fans.

