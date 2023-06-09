CELEBRATE SUMMER HOLIDAYS WITH CITY CRUISES’ SEASONAL OFFERINGS IN SAN FRANCISCO

San Francisco, CA – City Cruises has new cruises for the summer season, offering fresh ideas for outings with friends and family on the water.

In addition to the fun and festive cruises all-year long, City Cruises San Francisco will host celebratory holiday cruises for Father’s Day, 4th of July, and cocktail cruises. Here is what to expect this summer:

New Dining and Cocktail Menus

From seasonally inspired dishes to refreshing new cocktails, guests have more to savor this summer with City Cruises’ new drink and dining menus. Try smoked chili-rubbed Atlantic salmon or za’atar flat iron steak on Premier Dinner cruises, or sample new dishes on the Premier Brunch buffet, from Scottish-smoked salmon to baked orecchiette pasta. The new cocktail menu draws on light summer flavors and includes mocktail options.

Father’s Day Cruises – June 18

This Father’s Day, treat the dad in your life to a special Father’s Day Premier Brunch or Dinner Cruise on San Francisco Bay, departing from Pier 3 in San Francisco and Berkeley Marina. Your family will enjoy distinctive service with chef-inspired, plated entrees and a selection of wine, beer, and classic cocktails. Celebrate with dining and music from our comfortable interior, or soak in the picturesque backdrop from our open-air, outdoor decks. Start a new tradition the whole family will enjoy and celebrate Father’s Day on the water!

4th of July Premier Dinner Cruise

Our 4th of July Premier Dinner Cruise on San Francisco Bay offers an unforgettable way to celebrate the nation’s birthday and experience the city from the water. Departing from Pier 3 in San Francisco and Berkeley Marina, our Independence Day cruises feature chef-prepared menus, creative cocktails, beer, wine, and San Francisco’s most incredible views from the water. This holiday, celebrate with distinctive service from our climate-controlled interior and open-air outdoor decks while you cruise past San Francisco’s Skyline. After dinner, watch sparks fly on the water and enjoy a spectacular fireworks display as they fly overhead. Use code JULY4 between 5/29 and 6/11 for 20% off the ticket price.

*Firework displays are not guaranteed and are subject to change. City Cruises is not associated with the fireworks show.

Sights and Sips weekend cruises and Alive After Five cruises return in San Francisco!

Sights and Sips weekend cruises – Make the most of your weekend and step aboard for a Sunday Funday cocktail cruise on the water! Pass by iconic San Francisco Bay sights like the Golden Gate Bridge, Alcatraz Island, and the city skyline with a drink in hand. City Cruises’ DJs will be spinning the latest tunes while you relax with a drink in hand. Your Sunday has never been better. Use code Ss10 for 10% off the ticket price.

Alive After Five Thursday cruises – Step aboard for an outing on the water with a happy hour cruise! Pass by iconic San Francisco Bay sights like the Golden Gate, Alcatraz, and the city skyline. Our DJs will be spinning the latest tunes while you relax with a drink in hand. Leave your workday in the wake on Alive After Five. Grab your co-workers, friends, or family, and head to the Embarcadero to board your new favorite happy hour!

“As summer approaches, our cruises are the perfect way to reconnect with friends and family and celebrate special occasions,” said Christine Metivier, Co-COO of City Experiences, parent company of City Cruises. “We love surprising our guests with our brand-new food & beverage menu, creative seasonal cocktails and a festive atmosphere for any summer occasion, whether it’s Father’s Day, 4th of July, or a special birthday.”

Upgrades include Premium Open Bar, specialty appetizers, and even a commemorative photo to celebrate the festivities. For ticket information and details about all cruises departing from San Francisco, visit CityCruises.com.