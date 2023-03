El presupuesto climático de Newsom recortaría fondos que protegen ciudades costeras

Community Newsom’s climate budget would slash funds that protect coast Julie Cart CalMatters Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposed budget would cut funding for coastal resilience projects almost in half, eliminating more than half a billion dollars of state funds this...

Community ¡Raul Lozano Presente! The Teatro Visión familia is saddened to learn of the passing of our former Executive Director, Board President, and fervent champion, Raul Lozano. Raul was a pillar of our...