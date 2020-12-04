4 ways to make holiday shopping a breeze this year

This year more than ever, we’re all ready to kick back and enjoy a relaxing holiday season. Shopping online is a great way to get your shopping done safely and conveniently this year – in fact, the majority (59 percent) of holiday shoppers plan to shift more of their shopping online compared with last year, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual consumer holiday survey.
Whether you love the thrill of holiday shopping or are usually more of a gifting procrastinator, here are a few simple strategies you can apply to your online shopping that will have you checking holiday errands off your list in no time, leaving you more time to celebrate with family and friends this year.
- Make a list (and check it twice)
First, make a list of those people in your life that you want to delight with a special gift this year. Next, create a workable budget for your gift shopping as a whole, then break down that budget per person, deciding who you might want to splurge a little more on this year, versus those that might be just as happy with something simpler. That way you’ll know what you can afford before your list gets away from you.
- Start early
No need to wait until Black Friday this year to score incredible deals on everything you need this season. Beat the holiday rush by taking advantage of early savings and deals, so you can stress less and get on to enjoying the season.
Best of all, online shopping means everything is delivered quickly and safely – helping you save even more time and money by not having to visit multiple stores.
- Let gift guides do the work for you
Need gifting inspiration? If you’ve got your list and budget together but are stuck on a few ideas, gift guides are the perfect place to start.
- Get more for your dollar with easy saving hacks
For many, budgets are tighter than ever this year – in fact, a recent survey conducted by Accenture showed that nearly 1 in 4 are cutting holiday spending because of a tough year – making it more important than ever to get more for your holiday dollar.
Luckily, in addition to scouting out early holiday deals there are some easy ways to get the best bang for your buck throughout the whole season. Make sure to check out coupons for special offers that are updated frequently on thousands of products – all without the hassle of clipping.
Follow these tips and you’ll feel more prepared than ever going into the holiday season!