California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., Encourages California Voters to Vote Early and Track Their Ballots 

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., is encouraging California voters to vote early and to track their ballot.

“Early voting provides flexibility for voters to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” noted Secretary Weber. “California provides voters with many options to vote, and we want to make sure voters are aware of them. And tracking your ballot allows you to know where it is every step of the way.”

All active registered voters have been mailed ballots. Voters can vote their ballot and return it via:

–A secure drop box. Voters can submit their completed ballot to a secure official drop box in their county or anywhere in the state. Secure ballot drop-off locations will be open through 8:00 p.m. on November 3.

–At a polling location. Voters can submit their completed ballot by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2026, at any polling place or vote center in the state, or at that voter’s county elections office. Voting locations offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance.

–By mail. Mail your ballot back as soon as possible after you receive it. To be counted, your ballot must be postmarked no later than Election Day (November 3, 2026). We recommend mailing it at least 7 days before Election Day as mail may not be postmarked by the United States Postal Service until the following day in some locations. If you mail it closer to Election Day, take it to a United States Post Office and ask a postal employee for a manual postmark.

Voters are encouraged to sign up for Where’s My Ballot to track where their ballot is every step of the way. Voters can choose to receive texts or emails about when their ballot is mailed, received, and counted.

Eligible Californians who have not yet registered to vote and wish to vote in the upcoming election have until midnight October 19, 2026, to register online to vote. Eligible Californians who miss that deadline and would like to vote in the November 3, 2026, election can register to vote conditionally.

Voters can find information about voting options specific to them at https://caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov/. Toll-free voter hotlines are available in numerous languages.

More information can be found at vote.ca.gov.