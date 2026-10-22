Vote Yes on Measure V : protect affordable college education, maintain quality job training, and repair aging classrooms and labs, all without raising taxes by a penny.

A UC or CSU degree shouldn’t come with a lifetime of debt. That’s why 42% of local high school graduates choose College of San Mateo, Cañada College, and Skyline College instead — the same quality education and job training, without the sky-high price tag.

Local community colleges are the backbone of our economy, training the nurses who care for us, the firefighters who keep us safe, and the skilled workers who power local industries. For students seeking hands-on, vocational training to land good-paying careers, these campuses are irreplaceable.

Yet, many campus buildings are more than 50 years old and have never been updated. They don’t meet modern safety codes, are in urgent need of repairs, and haven’t kept pace with industry standards for job training.

That’s why we need Measure V. It provides dedicated, local funding for San Mateo County Community College District that can’t be taken by the State or Federal Government.

And it does so by simply continuing the current tax rate.

Yes on V: Affordable Higher Education & Job Training Without Increasing Taxes

Remove hazardous materials like asbestos and lead pipes

Repair deteriorated roofs, plumbing, heating, ventilation, and gas, sewer, and electrical systems

Modernize career training facilities, labs, and equipment for in-demand fields like nursing, engineering, technology, public safety, and skilled trades

A Transparent System of Accountability:

A detailed project list outlines how funds will be spent

Independent oversight and annual audits are required

All funds stay in San Mateo County — the State and Federal Government can’t touch Measure V

San Mateo County community colleges give thousands of lower- and middle-income students an opportunity for future success. Let’s protect this resource, without increasing taxes: Vote Yes on V!