The 2026 Elections Are Underway: It’s Time to Prepare to Vote

Although the calendar still shows several weeks until Tuesday, November 3, there’s one thing we all need to be very clear about in the United States: the 2026 elections have already begun.

North Carolina started sending out absentee ballots on September 4; Alabama began its process on the 9th; in Wisconsin, election officials were supposed to begin distributing them no later than September 17, and in Pennsylvania, some counties are already sending ballots by mail.

And in the coming weeks, many other states will do the same, now that the Supreme Court rejected the White House’s plan to make changes to mail-in voting.

Therefore, if you are a U.S. citizen, over 18 years of age, and plan to participate in these elections, the time to prepare isn’t November 2. It’s now.

First, check your voter registration. Make sure your name, address, and other information are correct.

And if you’re eligible to vote but not yet registered, check your state’s deadline immediately, as each state has its own rules and timelines. Vote.gov allows you to find this information and verify your voting options.

Then make a plan to vote.

If you work long hours, have children, travel, care for a family member, or simply know that Tuesday, November 3, might be a busy day, don’t leave your vote to chance. Find out what your options are.

Is voting by mail convenient for you? Request your ballot well in advance.

Do you prefer to vote early in person? Take note now of when early voting begins and where you can vote.

Do you want to vote on Election Day? Confirm your polling place and reserve that time in your schedule.

There’s no single right way to participate. The important thing is to participate. “Every state has early voting days. The vast majority have two weeks of early voting, and many states have up to a month to begin voting to select candidates. So, we don’t have to wait until Election Day,” veteran activist Ben Monterroso of PoderLatinx told me.

Certainly, an election is much more than candidates, campaigns, or parties. It’s one of those moments when millions of people, with very different histories, ideas, and opinions, exercise the same right.

And even those who can’t vote can be part of this great day: reminding a family member to check their registration, sharing official information, helping someone find their polling place, or simply encouraging other citizens to participate.

The elections have already begun.

Don’t let November 3rd arrive wondering if you still have time. Get informed, make your plan, and be part of this democratic celebration.