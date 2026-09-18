Latino Conservation Week nurtures California’s connection to nature

Take a hike, join a kayak tour, help clean up a beach: The free activities and more are part of the 13th annual Latino Conservation Week, now through Sunday. More than 80 events are planned across California and many more nationwide.

Latino Conservation Week began in 2014 with just nine events and grew to 360 events held across 32 states and Puerto Rico by 2024.

Luis Cruz, community engagement manager and coordinator of Latino Conservation Week for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said the events can raise awareness of conservation issues.

“Having a meaningful moment in nature that can lead to a lifetime of stewardship is what we hope to inspire our community,” Cruz explained.

The theme this year is rooted in nature, thriving in community. Some notable events include a nature fiesta in Monterey, a bird walk in San Diego and a chance to get out on the water at Lake Tahoe. Saturday September 19 is also California Coastal Cleanup Day.

Cruz noted the events aim to create a space for people to form connections which can grow into relationships, leadership and action, and they tackle obstacles which can hamper Latino families’ access to nature, including the language barrier, transportation issues or a lack of familiarity.

“Just because it’s something that’s free doesn’t make it accessible. A lot of our hiking trails are free but oftentimes you have to know where these trails are to access them,” Cruz pointed out.

People can also take part in the Latino Conservation Week Virtual Race, which is an inclusive, flexible fitness and fundraising event where people can gather pledges for each mile they walk, run or bike. It runs through Oct. 15 as part of National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Free activities and events can be found at latinoconservationweek.com/events/2026-events.