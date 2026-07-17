CA launches ‘One Less Spark’ campaign to prevent wildfires

Every Californian has a role to play in preventing wildfires and experts have some tips on how to avoid accidentally sparking a blaze.

Gov. Gavin Newsom launched the “One Less Spark” campaign this week.

Brent Pascua, a battalion chief for Cal Fire, said people should be certain to secure tow chains so they do not drag on the pavement, leaving a shower of sparks, which can ignite vegetation on the side of the road.

“Tow chains have been known to create that one small spark that can create a really large fire,” Pascua explained. “Any kind of power tools, grinding tools that throw sparks, just be very aware of your actions.”

Drivers should avoid parking on dry grass, which can ignite if it is near hot car exhaust and make sure to get a permit if you need to burn vegetation on your property. Pascua asked people to do any brush clearing when it is cooler out, preferably before 10 a.m.

“A metal blade on a lawnmower or a brush trimmer will hit a rock, create that spark leading to that large fire. So if you’re going to clear brush, make sure you have that water source nearby and a fully charged cellphone that you could call 911 from,” Pascua pointed out.

Experts asked people to shield their homes from sparks by keeping dry vegetation away from the home and adding screen mesh to any vents bigger than an eighth of an inch.

Last year, more than 8,000 wildfires consumed more than 525,000 acres in the Golden State.