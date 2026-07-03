A World of Flavors, Right in Your Backyard

Every summer, Downtown San Jose’s restaurants come together for something worth clearing your calendar for. This July 9–19, Dine Downtown returns for its 18th year, and with the FIFA World Cup finale unfolding right here in Silicon Valley at the same time, the energy downtown is going to be unlike anything we’ve seen.

Over 45 restaurants are participating this year, spanning an impressive range of cuisines that mirrors the diversity of our community.

Craving Mediterranean-inspired flavors? Eos & Nyx on South Second Street offers a prix fixe dinner that weaves together Californian, Spanish, French, and North African influences.

In the mood for something from the sea? Scott’s Seafood brings coastal American cooking to First St. and Paseo de San Antonio.

Pop into La Peñita for authentic Mexican taqueria fare, warm up with a bowl of Vietnamese comfort food at Phin & Bowl, or soak up the lively atmosphere at Habana Cuba in the SoFA District.

Plant-based diners will find a home at Pretty Good Advice, a farm-to-table gem near Paseo de San Antonio with a menu that proves vegetarian cooking can be anything but an afterthought.

The beauty of Dine Downtown is that it meets you wherever you are. Full-service restaurants offer prix fixe dinners and chef-crafted specials for a proper night out, while casual eateries and cafes keep things relaxed and reservation-free. It’s the perfect time to explore new flavors, embrace different cultures, and celebrate with the world in Downtown San Jose.

Eleven days, 45 restaurants, one neighborhood worth celebrating. The full list of participating restaurants and their special offers is at DineDowntownSJ.com.

Dine Downtown is produced by the San Jose Downtown Association and presented by San Jose Jazz Summer Fest.