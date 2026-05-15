A look at the top candidates vying to be California’s controller

Education Dismantling DACA ‘Piece by Piece’ LOS ANGELES – Viridiana has been in agony these past few months, wondering if at any moment she might lose her job, her health insurance, maybe even be deported....

Arts & Culture TikTok’s popular microdramas shrink TV into bite‑sized chunks Some of the hottest casting calls in Hollywood right now aren’t for Netflix, Disney or HBO. They’re for TikTok. In January 2026, TikTok rolled out PineDrama in the United States and...

Featured Abortion Pill Mail Ban Would Disproportionately Harm Black and Hispanic Women Sunita Sohrabji American Community Media Black and Hispanic women face the greatest risk of not being able to access abortion care if the Supreme Court this week upholds a...