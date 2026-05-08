San Francisco schools criticized over discipline data for Black students

The school board in San Francisco got an earful last week from parents and community groups concerned the district is failing to disclose data on discipline – namely suspensions, detentions and referrals – for Black students.

The school system is required to publish that data every two years under its Safe and Supportive Schools Resolution, which banned suspension for willful defiance and adopted restorative-justice policies.

Rachel Jones, youth justice director for the nonprofit Coleman Advocates, said the district is dragging its feet.

“They’re supposed to track and publicly report referral and informal exclusionary practices that result in the loss of instructional time,” she said, “but they have not done that.”

Groups that fight for equity in education say that Black students in the city’s public schools are still getting suspended at four times the district average. They also say these kids are more than four times less likely to be proficient in math and almost three times less likely to be proficient in English, outcomes advocates tie to the amount of time they’re kept out of class for discipline.

Civil rights activist the Rev. Dr. Amos Brown from Third Street Baptist Church in San Francisco asked the board to stop talking and take action.

“We’ve always had data, but we’ve not had determination,” he said. “I have come to board meetings for now 50 years. The same thing was going on. But you have a moral responsibility to do something.”

Superintendent of Schools Maria Su highlighted the African American Leadership Initiative, saying this year Black students in the district saw the largest increase in literacy attainment in 10 years. And she promised to mobilize the district.

“I’ve heard loud and clear that you expect us to do better and make sure that the budget that we present in June includes something that would indicate that we are serious about action,” she said. “I commit to that.”