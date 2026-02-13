Bad Bunny Was the Biggest Winner at Super Bowl LX

David Pham

American Community Media

Super Bowl LX (60) was a defensive, one-sided contest. The Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots by a lopsided 29–13. Even before the game ended, much of the national and international attention was already shifting away from the scoreboard and toward Bad Bunny. His halftime performance is quickly becoming a catalyst for wider debates about immigration, representation, and who gets to define American culture.

The performance drew attention not only because of the music, but because of what it represented. Spanish-language lyrics, Puerto Rican imagery, and themes of identity and cultural heritage reached one of the largest television audiences in the world.

From Flashpoint to Proof

When Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl appearance was first announced, reactions were mixed. Supporters saw a milestone for representation. Critics questioned whether a Spanish-language performance could connect with a broad national audience.

Just days before the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny made history at the Grammy Awards. His album Debí Tirar Más Fotos (I Should Have Taken More Photos) won Album of the Year, the first time a Spanish-language album received the Recording Academy’s top honor. He also won additional awards in global and urban music categories, reinforcing both his commercial reach and critical recognition.

By the time he stepped onto the halftime stage, the question was no longer whether audiences would respond, but how widely the moment would resonate. Early reactions, media coverage, and online engagement suggest the performance connected well beyond Spanish-speaking audiences.

A Cultural Moment in Plain View

For many viewers, the halftime show carried meaning beyond entertainment. Spanish-language music took center stage on one of the most watched broadcasts in the United States, and visual references to Puerto Rican culture reached millions of households.

The staging drew strong reactions. Camera work and production design placed viewers close to the action, and the choreography was playful, energetic, and infectious. Surprise appearances by Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin added to the sense of spectacle, turning the show into a cross-generational celebration of Latin and global pop.

At one point, a massive video board behind Bad Bunny displayed the words, “The Only Thing More Powerful Than Hate Is Love,” reinforcing the performance’s message of unity and compassion.

For immigrant families, diaspora communities, and multilingual audiences, the performance felt familiar rather than novel. For decades, Latin artists often crossed into mainstream markets by recording in English or adjusting their sound. Bad Bunny has followed a different path, performing primarily in Spanish and centering his work on his own cultural experience.

Not every viewer understood every lyric. Many understood the feeling, the visuals, and the message. Music does not always require translation to communicate meaning.

The Economics Behind the Moment

Cultural recognition alone does not explain why this performance happened. Market forces also played a role.

Latin music is one of the fastest-growing segments of the global music industry, and Spanish-language streaming continues to grow across the United States and internationally. Advertisers and broadcasters increasingly see multilingual audiences as a central market rather than a niche.

The Super Bowl itself has become an international media event, and the halftime show is designed for global reach as much as domestic viewership. From that perspective, featuring Bad Bunny was not only a cultural decision but also a business decision shaped by audience data and global trends.

Representation and economics are increasingly moving together.

Debate and Backlash

The performance has drawn criticism in some political and media circles. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, President Trump described it as “absolutely terrible.” Others have praised it as a milestone for representation and cultural visibility. The debate reflects how visible the moment has become and how closely culture, language, and identity remain tied to larger national conversations.

The reaction went beyond commentary. A conservative group organized an online “All-American Halftime Show,” promoted as an alternative to the NFL broadcast, underscoring how sharply the cultural conversation around the performance had divided audiences. The program was streamed live on YouTube, peaking at just above 4 million viewers.

A Reflection of a Changing Country

The United States is more multilingual and multicultural than at any point in its history. Spanish is spoken in millions of homes, and Latin music continues to shape global charts. Younger audiences in particular move easily between languages and cultural influences.

Popular culture is beginning to reflect that reality more clearly. Bad Bunny did not create this change, but his visibility has helped make it impossible to ignore.

Who Really Won

This year’s Super Bowl halftime show revealed how much the cultural landscape of the United States has evolved. Spanish-language music reached the center of one of the country’s most visible stages, and a Puerto Rican artist performed without changing his language or identity to fit expectations. The music, dance, visuals, and message flowed naturally and joyfully, as if the moment needed no translation.

Near the end of the performance, Bad Bunny held up a football bearing the words “Together, we are America,” then named countries across Latin America and the Caribbean, along with the United States and Canada, before closing with a message of unity and love. The gesture framed “America” not as a single nation, but as a shared hemisphere of cultures, languages, and histories.

The biggest winner at the Super Bowl was not only a performer. It was the growing recognition that American culture is broader, more multilingual, and more interconnected than ever before.