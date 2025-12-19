5 simple ways to fight the winter blues

Have you noticed that you feel a little low during the winter months? You’re not alone. As daylight hours shorten and temperatures drop, many people experience lower energy and mood, often called the “winter blues.”

Luckily, there are easy steps you can take to lift your spirits, so you can continue to feel energetic no matter how cold and dark it is outside. Check out these five simple tips from Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner that can help keep the winter blues away this season.

Move in ways that feel good

Moving during the colder months is key to keeping yourself happy and healthy during the winter. You don’t have to incorporate an intensive workout. Instead, focus on moving your body in a way that feels comfortable to you. Stretching, dancing, yoga or a brisk walk around your neighborhood can boost your circulation and mood throughout the dark and cold months of the year.

Prevent energy crashes by limiting added sugar

Added sugars in your food and drinks may temporarily boost your energy. However, the sudden spike in blood sugar can quickly lead to a “sugar crash,” leaving you tired and irritable. This winter, be mindful of what you’re eating and limit added sugars, so you can prevent energy crashes and mood dips throughout your day.

Reset your rhythm with light therapy

The short and dark winter days can disrupt your circadian rhythm, leading to poor sleep, lower energy and even a grumpy disposition. Consider starting your day by sipping a cup of coffee in front of a light therapy lamp. A light therapy lamp mimics natural sunlight, which can help reset your body’s rhythm when daylight is short. Just 15 minutes a day can make a difference! If a lamp isn’t available, bundle up and go on a morning walk because even cloudy natural light can support your sleep-wake cycle.

Stay connected

It can be challenging to see your friends and family when the weather is cold, rainy and snowy. However, staying connected with your loved ones is vital to maintaining high spirits during the dark winter months. Get into the habit of making quick phone calls to catch up, sharing a meal or planning a fun activity to nurture your relationships and keep feelings of isolation at bay.

Start your morning with vitamin-rich meals

Starting the day with a meal that fuels your body and lifts your mood is a simple yet effective way to weather the winter months. When choosing a breakfast recipe, look for meals that are rich in Vitamin D – which strengthens immune cells so they can defend against harmful bacteria – and Vitamin E – which acts as an antioxidant to reduce oxidative stress and protects your cells from damage.

Try this Shiitake Mushroom & Red Bell Pepper Frittata with Smoked Salmon recipe using eggs. Eggs contain Vitamin D and Vitamin E to help support your energy, mood and overall wellness all winter long.

Shiitake Mushroom & Red Bell Pepper Frittata with Smoked Salmon

Prep time: 12 minutes; Cook time: 12 minutes; Yield: 14

Ingredients

* 6 Eggland’s Best eggs, large

* 2 tablespoons olive oil

* 6 ounces shiitake mushrooms stems minced fine, caps sliced 1/4″ wide

* 6 ounces red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces

* 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

* 3 tablespoons milk, preferably almond or oat milk

* 2 tablespoons chopped fresh thyme, divided

* 1/4 teaspoon salt

* 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

* 4 ounces smoked salmon, coarsely chopped

* 2 tablespoons Greek yogurt

Preparation

Heat a 10-inch skillet with sloped sides over medium heat. Add olive oil. After 30 seconds, add mushroom caps and bell pepper. Cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Preheat broiler. In a medium bowl, beat together eggs, milk, 1 tablespoon of thyme, and salt and pepper. Stir in smoked salmon. Set aside. Add turmeric and black pepper to the skillet, stirring for a few seconds. Stop stirring and pour egg mixture into skillet over vegetables. Mix well. With a spatula, press vegetables down into an even layer under egg mixture. Cook without stirring until eggs are set on bottom, about 5 minutes. (Center will be wet.) Transfer to broiler. Broil 4-5 inches from heat source for 2 minutes or until eggs are set. Cut into wedges. Drop on spoonfuls of yogurt and sprinkle the remaining one tablespoon thyme over frittata before serving.

Recipe Notes: Crimini mushrooms may replace the shiitake mushrooms but with less savoriness. Two teaspoons dried thyme may replace the fresh thyme. Crush the dried herb for extra aroma. Lox that is not salty may replace the smoked salmon.

Just a few simple tweaks to your day can help you fight the winter blues, so you can continue to thrive no matter the weather. To find more recipes to start your winter mornings with energy and drive, visit EgglandsBest.com.