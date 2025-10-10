How teens and families can ditch bad social media habits

Health leaders in South Dakota are trying to jump-start conversations about the world of social media and teens, including the tricky situation for parents when they want to establish safeguards.

Researchers continue to examine the harms of excessive screen time and certain app features for all age groups. The developing brains of kids and young adults remain a primary focus, and the South Dakota Foundation for Medical Care teamed up with a Midwest researcher to provide guidance for health professionals and families.

Jane Harness, adjunct clinical assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Michigan, led the discussion. She said it is never too late to carve out a household media plan for all family members to follow and form good habits.

“Keeping the bedroom screen free at night can be really helpful,” Harness recommended. “We know that sleep is so, so, so, so important for mental health, keeping meals screen free, you know, especially to allow for communication and connection with family members.”

She stressed parents should also learn more about settings and filters on social media apps, such as chat functions and whether they should be adjusted. The American Academy of Pediatrics has an online tool for households to develop an individualized family media plan. The experts said a healthy approach allows teens to take advantage of the benefits of social media, such as connecting with others who have the same interest in a hobby.

Harness noted her team’s findings and other research shows teens are becoming more aware of the pitfalls of social media and how it can negatively affect their peers. She pointed out some have even taken steps to disconnect from various apps but find it hard staying away for good.

“They might try to make some changes but then ultimately end up reinstalling the app or reactivating their account,” Harness observed.

When trying to keep a social media app out of your orbit, she suggested a reactivation setup requiring multiple steps, making it seem like it is not worth your time to get it going again. Teens providing feedback encouraged their peers to avoid basing your worth on likes or comments and to mute negative accounts. And they said it is good to express kind sentiments online when typing out your own posts.

Spanish Photo Caption: Según el Pew Research Center, 4 de cada 10 adolescentes afirman que el uso de las redes sociales perjudica su productividad. Photo Credit: Freepik