Las 10 cosas que podemos esperar con el cierre del gobierno federal

José López Zamorano

La Red Hispana

In what has become a Washington autumn tradition, the United States federal government will face another shutdown.

This is not a mere administrative technicality; the paralysis of the bureaucratic giant has direct consequences for millions of people inside and outside the country.

As almost every year, history repeats itself, marked by polarization and the use of government funding as a political weapon.

Unlike previous shutdowns, the current context, with the Trump administration’s threats of massive and permanent layoffs of public officials, adds an unprecedented layer of gravity.

These are 10 Consequences of the Government Shutdown

Suspension of Non-Essential Employees: Hundreds of thousands of “non-essential” federal employees will be sent home on furlough leave. Although a 2019 law establishes that they will be paid retroactively, the initial financial uncertainty will affect approximately 800,000 workers or more. Risk of Permanent Layoffs: The Trump administration has raised the possibility of permanently eliminating positions not covered by the regular budget. The number is unknown, but Democrats maintain it will be massive. Essential Services: Critical operations will not stop. Border Patrol, air traffic control, military operations, Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits (retirement and healthcare for seniors), and the Postal Service will remain active. SNAP and WIC: Coverage for food stamp services or SNAP and WIC subsidies will also continue, although their continued existence will depend on existing resources for those programs. Closure of National Parks and Museums: National Parks and many federal museums (such as the Smithsonian network in Washington) will close their doors. Nature reserves will be left without maintenance and security personnel. Delays in Procedures and Services: There will be a delay or temporary suspension of essential administrative procedures. This includes: Immigration hearings, passport and visa applications, new small business loans, housing subsidies, and certain student aid. Impact on the Local Economy: Areas with a high concentration of federal workers, such as Washington, D.C., will see a decline in economic activity, affecting local businesses and services due to the lack of income for public employees. Uncertainty in Social Programs: Social and cultural programs could see interruptions or delays in the delivery of benefits, potentially including some student scholarships. Financial Markets: The Federal Reserve (Fed) and essential financial agencies will continue to operate. Disruption of Health Services: Some services not considered absolutely essential could be affected, disrupting research and prevention.

A poll shows that the public places more responsibility on Republicans than Democrats for the shutdown.

Therefore, it is likely that the White House will seek to blame Democrats for refusing to extend the budget without conditions, while Democrats will continue to accuse Republicans of failing to reverse cuts to Medicaid and Obamacare subsidies.

No one knows how long the shutdown might last, but during President Trump’s first term, the federal government was shut down for 35 days due to disagreements over funding for the border wall with Mexico.

Photo Caption: With the shutdowns, National Parks and many federal museums (such as the Smithsonian network in Washington) will close their doors. Photo Credit: J. Amill Santiago / Unsplash